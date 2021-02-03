140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1881: A report is being industriously circulated up the South Arkansas and over in the San Luis Valley that Salida is “Played out.”
Recognizing the importance of this place as a distributing point and foreseeing the advantages which we are likely to possess, our rivals are carrying about two hundred pounds pressure to the square inch of spite and jealousy.
This is simply nonsense. Now that the railroads are centering in the Arkansas Valley, a thriving city of no mean proportions is sure to spring up, and there is no more favorable location for one than at the junction of the Denver and Rio Grande’s Gunnison extension.
A busy and prosperous city at the mouth of the South Arkansas will not injure the surrounding camps, but on the contrary it will enhance the value of property and increase their prosperity.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 5, 1921: Gasoline took a tumble in the last few days, making two successive drops of two cents each.
The price in Salida was thirty-nine cents a gallon and it is now thirty-five cents.
The price is higher than in other cities to the east, due to the freight rates and the loss in transit.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 1, 1946: Charles H. Gould will open a new meat, grocery, vegetable and fruit market at 133 East First street Saturday, Feb. 9. It will be known as Gould’s Market.
Mr. Gould has been in the food business all his adult life.
He was with the Muto & Sons Grocery and Meat Market for two years as head of the meat department, until he resigned to enter business for himself.
Harry E. Dickinson of Trinidad, also an experienced meat man, has come to Salida to be associated with Gould.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1971: Chaffee County Sheriff Charles E. “Chirp” Berry was elected president of the South Central Colorado Law Enforcement Association at their recent meeting in Florence.
Bobby Jones, a Buena Vista policeman was elected to fill the post of vice president while Carl Feldhammer, a Buena Vista attorney was re-elected secretary.
Berry will be installed as president at the Feb. 16 meeting of the organization in Canon City.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 5, 1996: January 1996 was one of the snowiest on record at Colorado ski resorts, and Monarch Ski area west of Salida is no exception.
Monarch reported a 114-inch base as of Thursday evening after receiving another 35 inches of fresh snow by 3 p.m. Wednesday and heavy snowfall closed U.S. 50 leading up to the resort and over the pass, creating a nightmare of a job for ski area and state highway workers.
Sixteen Monarch employees from Gunnison braved the night and new snow, working through the night to help ensure the slopes would be opened Thursday.
