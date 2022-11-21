The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1882: It is with no little pride (of course accompanied with the proper amount of blushes) that we call attention to the new sign that was yesterday hung over the office door of the Mountain Mail.
As a work of art we say, without hesitation; that it “lays over” anything in the city.
Like the old lady’s new shawl, “it is gay but not gaudy.”
It shows equally well at a distance as well as close by.
Mr. O’Brien was the artist and his work speaks more for his skill than any econiums we could use.
To all of our friends in the general public we would say read the sign and always remember that this is the place to get printing of all description, neat, speedy and it reasonable rates.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: The Palace Hotel is laying a new hardwood floor in the lobby and otherwise improving the entire downstairs portion of the building.
The office of the hotel has been removed temporarily to the Palace cafe.
The lobby will be one of the prettiest in this part of the state when the improvements have been completed.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 21, 1947: Salida has had a dose of “unusual” weather in November, capped with a thermometer reading of 2 above zero early this morning.
November is usually a month of mild weather until the week of Thanksgiving when there is usually a snow storm, followed by a brief cold snap, after which there is mild weather until middle of January.
There have been exceptions to this, but not many.
The snow storm this week was on the same dates as the big storm of 1931 when more than three feet of snow fell.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1972: A.G. Cooper, Salida Manager for Continental Trailways, today announced that fares for destinations within the state of Colorado will be raised five percent effective the first of December.
Cooper said the fare hike was given the approval of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
Fares for out-of-state points, he said, will remain the same since travel which crosses state lines is under the jurisdiction of the federal Interstate Commerce Commission and that group has granted no increase.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1997: Opening weekend at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Resort was a smashing success, as skier and snowboarder numbers were up 83 percent over last season’s first three days, according to Monarch Director of marketing Lisha Bridges.
Monarch opened for the season last Friday.
Bridges said almost twice the number of people were there for opening day compared to 1996.
Bridges thinks the recent snowstorms that blew into this area in November may have encouraged some people to dust off their skis and snowboards so early in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.