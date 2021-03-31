140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1881: H.W. Cody who has been with Webb & Corbin for several months, left today for Kirber Camp to see how business is in that camp.
He may conclude to remain with his father who is running a grocery store in that camp.
Cody is a hustler, and should he conclude to stay in Kerber Camp the frequenters of Webb & Corbin store here will miss his smiling countenance and melodious voice.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 1, 1921: Charles Miller, trackwalker on the D. & R.G. railroad at Mitchell near Tennessee pass for thirty years died in the D. & R.G. hospital in Salida Thursday morning, a few hours after he was brought to this city unconscious from his cabin at Mitchell where he lived alone.
He was known to be frugal in his habits and his acquaintances suspected that he had money hidden in his cabin.
George Lorten and Edward Madden of the Lorton & Wenz undertaking firm, went to Mitchell Saturday accompanied by the sheriff of Eagle county.
They found $2,500 in savings stamps, a $100 war bond and $100 in cash.
They also found a time deposit slip on a Denver bank for $1,750 deposited January 18 and a notation that $2,000 was on deposit in the postal savings department at Leadville.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1946: A.R. Freudenthal and Glenn Van Doris of Ft. Collins escaped injuries about 9 o’clock Monday night, when the pick up truck driven and owned by Mr. Freudenthal overturned on the wrong side of the road a mile south of Nathrop on highway 285. The truck was badly wrecked. A trailer house attached to the truck was completely demolished.
Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Patrolman Carl Dowell investigated the accident. According to Mr. Dowell tire tracks for several hundred feet on the wrong side of the road indicated that Freudenthal had fallen asleep while driving. Both men were pinned inside the truck until passing motorists rescued them.
Freudenthal, a sheep shearer, was enroute to Utah with sheep shearing equipment.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1971: The Salida Harriet Alexander Airport and the area’s towering peaks provide the backdrop for a new catalog featuring the 1971 Cessna Centurions.
One color photograph in the heavily illustrated catalog shows the Centurion parked at the Salida airport next to a Jeep owned by Dwight Abbott – the Chaffee “XH” license plates are seen. The Angel of Shavano and other majestic mountains tower in the background.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 28, 1996: When the new cell at the Chaffee County Landfill opens a few customers will find themselves spending more time than they’d planned on at the dump.
In keeping with state law, landfill workers must search through 1 percent of the incoming trash, looking for any of more than a hundred banned substances.
The contraband workers will be searching for is primarily chemical, such as insecticides and herbicides.
For the customers chosen for a trash search there will be a wait.
