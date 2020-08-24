140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1880: The Denver and South Park railroad is creeping along the mountains’ sides making progress, slow but sure, toward the summit and over the Saguache Range to the Gunnison.
The obstacles in the way are numerous and troublesome, but they are giving way before the tireless energy of the company and the unceasing supervision of the indomitable contractors and overseers.
The great obstacle to be overcome is the tunnel of one thousand nine hundred feet through the summit, on which between two and three hundred men under the very successful contractor Fitzgerald, are now employed working from each end.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 24, 1920: General John Pershing, commander of the American army during the World War, is due to arrive in Salida some time today, accompanied by his father-in-law, General Warren, of Wyoming and Senator L.C. Phipps, of Denver. They are on their way to the Phipps’ ranch at Wagon Wheel Gap for a fishing and sage hunting trip.
All the cities enroute were asked to be on the lookout for the party. The Salida Mail threw a large barrage around all the garages and hotels but General Pershing may have ordered a detour around the city, going directly to Poncha Pass.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 24, 1945: The famous Madonna mine at Monarch, which has been closed for several years, is now being reopened by the Utze Lode company which also operate the well known Mendota-Frostberg mine at Silver Plume.
The Madonna mine was purchased by Anton Eilers in 1883 and was controlled by the Eilers family until April of this year, when it was purchased by the Utze Lode company, together with about 25 other claims on Monarch Hill.
The Madonna has produced ore to the value of several millions. The principal ore chute is along the Madonna fault and is said to be the longest oxidized ore chute ever discovered in this country.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 24, 1970: After laboring about eight fruitless hours on one of our machines, visiting newspaper editor, Gib Gregg, expressed his amazement at our problem. This particular piece of equipment he had been told was “foolproof.”
Among some other unkind remarks, we said we didn’t think there was such a machine.
To which he replied, “Well there sure is! I have one! I just got it fixed.”
The machine under question is a Ludlow – a head-casting beast which forms the letters for bigger type. We located the trouble this morning. A thermostat had failed. A new one is now on the way from Chicago by air.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1995: Chaffee County Commissioners Tuesday ruled that tents are temporary – not permanent nor semi-permanent buildings – and can be used in campgrounds.
The tents in question are 16-by-25-foot “quonset hut” style structures, to be erected on wooden platforms or concrete pads, designed to house several people each.
The question arose when Joe Greiner, owner of Wilderness Aware Rafting, Buena Vista, came before the county planning commission July 25, with an application for a multiple-use facility on 7.5 acres across the Arkansas River Bridge from Johnson Village.
Part of the plan calls for use of approximately 2 acres for a campground, also available to the public, to house seasonal employees of Greiner’s rafting business.
