140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: The bear hunters returned Thursday, but not in excellent shape.
They failed to find a bear, a chipmunk being the largest wild animal they saw. But that didn’t worry them so much as something else.
As they were going up into the mountains near Dickmann’s saw-mill they “cached” a lot of supplies, such as cigars, beer and whiskey, expecting to have a drop with which to refresh their famished frames as they returned.
Imagine their surprise, aye disgust, when they arrived at the “cache” and found the premises had been “looted” by some roving band of Egyptians. They didn’t say anything. Words couldn’t do the subject justice.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 25, 1922: The first car of lettuce loaded at Salida was completed Sunday and shipped to the east.
A second car is now being loaded and a force of ten men are busy packing and icing the crates.
The shippers are C. Martellaro, Cowen, Valley Coaster, Ralph Coster, H.J. Conner, J.L. Gawf, Bondurant and Gawf and Knickerbocker.
The lettuce is being loaded at the Colorado Co-operative Lettuce association shed near the power plant and the work is in charge of J.L. Colyer, who recently came here from California where he had had five years experience in lettuce packing.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 23, 1947: Samples of Salida water sent to the State Board of Health on July 13 were reported unsafe for use, in a statement received today by City Clerk Theo J. Judge.
One sample was reported to contain 15 B coli and another 5 B coli.
The samples were taken from the two reservoirs by Water Commissioner Glenn after a report was received through the Rio Grande railroad that the water was unsafe.
Mr. Glenn says he had followed the instructions of the State Board of Health in treating the water with chlorine and has been using eight pounds a day, which will probably give the water a chlorine taste.
The city has a water treatment plant which met all the requirements of the State Board of Health and was installed under the supervision of one of the state’s officers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 28, 1972: Salida is among the mountain resort communities being considered for inclusion into a revolutionary new air transportation system.
The network, called Colorado Mountain Aviation System, is currently under study by the Rocky Mountain Aviation Administration.
The CMAS would combine the use of haul-short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft with a newly developed microwave instrument landing system capable of guiding STOL aircraft to mountain airfields under adverse weather conditions that now restrict such flight operations.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1997: Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers was given the Crime Prevention Unit of the Year Award from the Colorado Crime Prevention Association July 15 in Glenwood Springs.
Bowers’ award is for the Category 3 law enforcement agencies that serve populations ranging from zero to 50,000.
“This award is a direct result of the insight demonstrated by Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs, the city council, Mayor Nancy Sanger and the citizens of Salida,” Bowers said.
He also thanked the local media for publicizing the efforts of the Community Watch program and other efforts the department has made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.