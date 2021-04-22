140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1881: Charles Roth, who a week ago last night shot and killed John Elliot, had his preliminary examination before Justice Eubanks at Poncha Springs on Thursday of this week.
There were about twenty witnesses summoned.
The principal part of the evidence depended upon by the defense to secure an acquittal was ruled out by the court and the consequence was that Roth was held to answer at the next term of the district court in Chaffee county.
The next term of the district court will begin at Buena Vista two weeks from next Monday, hence the accused will be compelled but a short time before his case comes up for a final hearing.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: Many building operations are being planned and it looks like a spring of activity in the building line.
While there are not many new buildings planned, the additions to homes and other improvements will keep the carpenters and other building mechanics busy this year, judging by the number of requests for bids received from owners.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 20, 1946: The upper Arkansas Soil Conservation District has entered into a contract with the W.S.T. Construction Company of Salida to do the conservation work within the District, such as land leveling, ditch construction, building of stock tanks, and spreader dams, and other things that are done to save the soil, and to improve irrigation and in turn increase crops.
Anyone that is interested may contact any member of the board of supervisors or the local Soil Conservation Service office in Salida.
The board members are: Carl Peterson, and Angus Davidson of Nathrop, George G. Everett, Elvis Starbuck and Walter Sneddon of Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1971: The Salida Hospital board has unanimously named a hospital administrator, John L. Carr, now a regional administrator of five small hospitals in northern Arizona.
Carr, 34 years old, will leave his Arizona post May 15, and assume his new job here June 1, secretary of Salida Hospital board of directors John Peeples announced today.
The selection committee unanimously recommended Carr, and he was unanimously appointed by the board at its regular meeting Monday night, Peeples said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 26, 1996: A double stack of high pressure cells hung over the mountains Wednesday.
And, as the higher level high pressure cell started to break down, the air surged eastward trying to fill in the low pressure on Colorado’s eastern plains. The result was simple: high winds.
“Horrendous,” is the way Ron Lizar at Salida Air described the wind yesterday.
One wind gust hit 49 knots (56 mph) at the airport.
Only one plane landed at Harriet Alexander Field during the height of the blow, according to Lizar. “He had his hands full,” Lizar said.
By midday, the winds had started to abate and, at the airport, the wind was blowing steadily at just under 20 mph with gusts up to 30.
