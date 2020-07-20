140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1880: A few minutes before six o’clock Thursday evening the special carrying Grant to Leadville steamed up to the depot and stopped a few minutes to allow the few people who had been waiting for some time to see and shake hands with the illustrious General. A committee of distinguished gentlemen from Leadville had the General under their protection and very kindly introduced all who desired an introduction.
Of the Leadville committee we noticed Hon. H.A.W. Tabor, Non. Geo. T. Clarke, Hon. A.A. Smith and others.
Governor Hunt, Governor Routt, Hon. W.S. Decker and other noted persons from different parts of the state were with the company.
When the conductor called “all aboard” and the train rolled out a patriotic citizen yelled, “Three cheers for General Grant, the man who fixed Lee be gorra!” and the cheers were given with a will, the General bowing thanks.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: Chaffee County gained 1.7% in the census according to returns received yesterday from Washington.
The total population of the county reported by the Census Bureau is 7763, a gain of 131 in 10 years.
The returns for Salida have not been announced, but it is estimated that Salida should run over the 5000 mark.
The mining camps of Saint Elmo turret Monarch Garfield and Romley have lost in population because of the slump in mining, and there has been a falling off also at Smeltertown, all of which helps to swell the county total 10 years ago.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 18, 1945: The Big Three meeting was resumed this afternoon, and President Truman was understood to have informed Premier Stalin and Prime minister Churchill that he regards the war against Japan as the first problem of the conference.
In their second joint meeting since the conference opened yesterday, the three chiefs of state were believed to be still limiting their discussions to preliminaries, apparently establishing the order in which issues will be resolved. Truman was scheduled to lunch with Churchill and pay a courtesy call on Stalin before the afternoon business session, but there was no immediate word from the heavily guarded compound whether he had done so.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1970: Numerous persons saw the smoke and flames near Poncha springs Sunday evening and thought either Poncha was going up or there was a good-sized forest fire in the offing.
Salidans were so alarmed they drove the five miles to see, only to discover that the Town Dads had fired the dump.
Anti-pollutionists would have frowned on the idea but most towns, including Salida, are still burning their trash piles before they cover them.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1995 With higher than normal river flows and three local rafting fatalities already this season, safety on the Arkansas is more of an issue this year than it has been in the past.
