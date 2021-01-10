140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1881: At the last meeting of the town board held January 3, 1881, a new marshal was appointed, Marshal Meadows having resigned.
T.S. Morgan was appointed.
He comes highly recommended and has been five years in the U.S. Army and left as first sergeant in the 9th infantry with an excellent recommendation.
We hope and trust he will discharge his duties as marshal to the entire satisfaction of all.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 14, 1921: The city council has paid off the last of the Salida Sewer bonds and the sewer system now is the property of the city.
The last payment amounted to $3,500. The sewer system cost $60,000 when it was installed ten years ago, which is much less than it would cost today. It serves nearly the whole city, the lines running from the end of lower F street to Twelfth street on F street, over to the alley between H and I streets, while on the other side of the city it extends to Dodge street.
The sewer system has not cost a penny since it was installed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 11, 1946: For the first time in many years it appears that the Salida high school will have no “co-op” class this second semester, according to L.A. Barett, superintendent, and L.E. King, principal of the school. The school built up national reputation by work in the field wherein pupils gained experience by working in stores, shops and offices before graduation. This made them more employable upon graduation.
A variety of reasons can be assigned to the lack of interest in the program this year, but probably the main one is that most boys are no longer interested as selective service beckons them on their 18th birthday; hence working toward a job is interrupted, while girls are finding that jobs are so plentiful they do not seem to need the thing called “experience” which was required for most jobs recently.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1971: Helen Baird submitted her resignation as secretary to the Board of Education of Salida’s school district at the regular meeting Monday night in Superintendent of Schools Bill Andreas’ office.
Miss Baird stated to the board in a letter that ill health forced her to resign, but she desired to continue as an assistant secretary and work at her home.
Andreas said that Miss Baird has been with the school district about 20 years. She did not formally resign as secretary to the superintendent, only as secretary to the school board, which pays $75 a month.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 10, 1996: The National Western Stock Show, the biggest money maker for the state of Colorado, is taking place this week in Denver, but Chaffee County ranchers aren’t exactly dancing a jig.
Even though beef is again rising in popularity, many cattle ranchers in the Upper Arkansas Valley are only breaking even, if not going totally broke.
While beef consumption is going up and consumers are experiencing some breaks in the check-out line, three fourths of cow-calf producers were in the red in 1995.
