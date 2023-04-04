140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: The creating of the office of street and water commissioner, by the Council last evening, was unquestionable a judicious move.
That our streets need constant care every one must admit.
The trees that were set out last spring must be watered and cared for and when they are dead, new ones should be planted.
The irrigating ditches where the water is confined to its proper channel is one of the greatest conveniences of the city, but when it runs and stands in the streets and on the walks it becomes a nuisance.
All this comes under the jurisdiction of the new officer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 3, 1923: Seventy thousand dollars of the $10,000,000 to be expended by the D. & R.G. railroad this year, has been appropriated for a new railroad shop in Salida.
Six new stalls will be added to the standard gauge roundhouse for the big locomotives.
The new shops will be built between the round house and the shop buildings and the plant will be equipped with modern machinery.
The old shops will be converted into a car shop.
The shop improvements will give Salida a plant capable of handling all the work on any type of engine and the car shops will be a new addition to the class of work done here.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1948: Frank Gimlett, bearded “Hermit of Arbor Ville,” and Lew Cobb, state publicity director, will be two of the judges in the Cañon City beauty queen contest at the Skyline theater the evening of April 7.
A number of the applicants for the three queenships drove to the hermit’s home on Monarch Pass this week to extend the personal invitation.
He greeted them at the door, asked them in and remarked, “With all this pressure, how can I refuse?”
News pictures were snapped with the Cañon City girls and will be sent out to regional papers for publicity for the forthcoming community celebrations – Blossom Festival, trail ride and Royal Gorge Roundup.
It is for these three events that the three queens will be chosen.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 10, 1973: The Mountain Mail is now being published by a Salida based firm, The Mountain Mail Publishing Co., it was announced today.
It had previously been published by The Sentinel Publishing Company of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Incorporators are George H. Ledermann, editor and general manager, Xaver Wuerfmannsdobler, production manager, and Karen Hasselbrink, business manager.
Officers of the new firm are Kenneth E. Johnson, Grand Junction, president; Ledermann, vice-president; and Chan D. Edmonds, Grand Junction, secretary-treasurer.
The Mountain Mail was purchased by Sentinel Publishing from George Oyler on May 1, 1971.
Ledermann called the move “a progressive and important step forward for all of us.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 7, 1998: Cory Willoughby, while on the slopes at Monarch this season, happened upon a large sum of cash and returned it to Monarch’s management.
Because of Cory’s honesty, Monarch rewarded him with a check for $100. Cory Willoughby is the son of John and Peggy Battershill of Howard.
Cory’s dad, John, works for the lift operations department at Monarch.
