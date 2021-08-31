140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1881: The Ninth Annual Fair of the Colorado Industrial Association will open in Denver September 13.
This will undoubtedly be the best exhibition of the kind that Colorado has ever witnessed.
We hope that the farmers and miners of Chaffee County will attend this exhibition with their products and samples.
It will do more to advertise our county than anything else that can be done, and those who go will reap a portion of the reward.
The rates for transportation of stock has been placed at one-quarter rates while the products of the soil and mines will be taken free.
Passenger rates are also put very low.
Let everyone go to the State Fair.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 2, 1921: T. W. Baird brought in three specimens of cucumbers raised in his dooryard garden.
They were of excellent variety and worthy of a place in the mountain mail window.
In fact, they were so good, they disappeared, a cucumber fan evidently having got a glimpse of them.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 2, 1946: Three Frantzhurst milking short horns, owned by Horace G. Frantz, of the Frantzhurst Rainbow Trout company, won first place in their respective classes Thursday at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
These calves were raised on Frantzhurst Farm, which is owned by Mr. Frantz, and lies just west of Frantzhurst Rainbow Trout Farm.
It has been known for years as the Kaess Ranch.
It has been operated since its purchase a few years ago by Mr. Frantz, by Corwal Dodd, superintendent of the Trout Farm.
His showing of these three calves was the first time that the Frantzhurst milking short horn had been entered at the Pueblo Fair.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1971: Two youths, ages 15 and 16, were picked up by police in Buena Vista Tuesday night and lodged in the county jail as runaways.
The parents of the youths were contacted in Denver and Lakewood and the youths are expected to be released to their parents today.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1996: Wal-Mart Stores Inc. announced yesterday that it will relocate its 41,304-square-foot Salida Wal-Mart store located at 201 E. U.S. 50 to a new 109,000-square-foot Wal-Mart Supercenter at U.S. 50 and CR 111.
In addition to the new construction and service jobs to be created when construction starts this fall, the company anticipates adding 75 new associates to its current staff of 100 when the store opens in the fall of 1997.
A variety of positions, including department managers, cashier supervisors, receiving clerks, jewelry sales, cosmetics sales, sporting goods clerks, cashiers and automotive technicians will be filled at that time.
