140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1881: Immediately upon receipt of the news of the death of President Garfield many of the businessmen in town proceeded to drape their buildings in mourning.
The flag that has floated from the pole at the intersection of F and 1st Streets on so many joyous occasions was properly draped and hoisted to half-mast.
Here as elsewhere there was an unusual demand for daily papers, everybody being anxious to read the particulars of the president’s death.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 27, 1921: Henry F. Cochems, declared in 1899 to be the most perfect athlete in the United States, died at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon at the Red Cross Hospital in Salida.
He was a brother of Dr. F. M. Cochems.
Mister Cochems was a personal friend of the late Theodore Roosevelt, like whom he was distinguished in many achievements.
Cochems seized the man who shot Roosevelt at Milwaukee, and took the gun away from him.
He was Roosevelt’s campaign manager in Milwaukee during the Bull Moose campaign.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 23, 1946: A new system of handling store traffic more efficiently has been installed at the Safeway store.
Four to five times as many customers can be handled at a given time under the new plan, which saves time and is more convenient for the customers.
The customers are streamlined through the store.
They enter through a turnstile, which prevents traffic jams with customers leaving the store.
Instead of two check-out counters there are now three, each with individual cash register, scales and service counter for tobacco, cigarettes, candy bars and similar items.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1971: Storage is the major problem currently facing the Salida school systems, according to superintendent of schools Charles Melien.
The question of where to keep the bulky items school is required to keep has mushroomed since all school items have to be moved out of the old Post Office building because classes are scheduled to start there soon as an extension center for Colorado Mountain College.
Most of the articles causing a headache to school authorities are things that belong to the high school Dramatics Club.
Other large items will have to find a new location, such as the chariot and the hurdles being placed under the football field stands.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1996: Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads have been living in wedded harmony for about a week now – since Sept. 11 – when the federal Surface Transportation Board’s merger approval was final.
According to UP’s Jim Gatlin, however, it will be a couple of years before all operations of the two railroads have finally merged.
It may be that long, as well, before STB gives final approval to the railroad’s application to abandon the local right-of-way; the board mandated that the UP route and reschedule all rail traffic and prove that no congestion will arrive before it allows final abandonment.
