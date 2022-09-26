140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1882: The hose company was out for drill Thursday afternoon.
They made several runs, attached their hose to hydrants and threw water vigorously.
There was no record of time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 26, 1922: Fred Agee, forest supervisor, says he has found a man who will give twice as much work in return for the wage he is paid.
He is W.W. Warwick, of Bonanza.
Mr. Warwick was not exactly working for wages but he is an enthusiast on building a road to connect Bonanza with Salida.
Mr. Agee allowed him $300 for the road out of the government funds and expected a certain amount of work done.
When he made an inspection he found twice the amount done that he expected and a road completed from Bonanza to the top of the divide, a distance of nine miles.
Mr. Warwick and associates had worked twelve to fifteen hours a day.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1947: Salida will have its annual Halloween party again this year for the children, on the evening of Oct. 31.
Chief of Police Julius Masters already has arranged for the free show at the theatre and the free dance at the Elks Home for the High School students.
A meeting will be held next month with the Parent-Teacher organization to complete plans for the parade and the prizes. Superintendent L.A. Barrett is cooperating with the police and the parents.
There will be a carnival at the High School on the night of Nov. 1, as well as the regular program the night before.
The annual Halloween party held for many years, has proved a big success in Salida. It has eliminated the destruction of property on Halloween and has provided the children with a wholesome program. The plan is being widely copied by other Colorado towns.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1972: The Izaak Walton League Rifle Range is now open to the public free of charge for sportsmen to sight in their big game rifles.
The padlock is off the box car and all who use the range please keep the area clean and place litter in barrels provided.
Targets can be obtained from President Gene Post of Secretary Bill Robinson.
The league conducts this project every year as a public service under the auspices of the National Rifle Association.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1997: The Colorado Grand, a charity event, selects 85 grand prix, sports racing cars of distinction, built in 1960 and earlier from many applicants.
This year’s participants and cars have been selected, and the cars cover the spectrum of sporting motoring.
The Grand tour will be provided lunch today by the Salida Rotary Club in the historic downtown district to allow the numerous onlookers to have a chance to view the beautiful vehicles and discuss with the owners and drivers their rich history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.