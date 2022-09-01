140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1882: During all of the month of September the Denver & Rio Grande will sell tickets from Salida to Denver and return at half rate.
These tickets will all be made good for a number of days, thus allowing persons to visit the exposition.
Then everybody will go to Denver.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 5, 1922: Miss Marguerite Worth, a nurse at the D. & R. G. Hospital, a prospective bride, was most happily surprised Monday evening, August 20, when she was given a Pyrex shower.
The D. & R. G. nurses and those that had specialed there were seated at the dinner table that evening when Miss Worth came to the table.
During the meal express and parcel post packages were delivered to her one at a time, each containing some piece of Pyrex with an appropriate inscription.
The table was pretty decorated with a little kitchen stove and a doll dressed as a nurse getting a meal as the centerpiece.
Various tiny kitchen stove pieces formed the place cards.
Covers were laid for 15 nurses and a most enjoyable time was spent by all.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 4, 1947: The sale at the Salida Livestock Commission Company barn last Friday was unusually large. One hundred head of cattle and about the same number of hogs were sold.
Good cows brought $14.00 to $16.00 but there were no fat cows.
Canners and cutter sold at $11.00 to $13.00, bulls at $16.40, steers at $19.00 to $20.50 and $1.00 less on heifers.
Hogs brought @28.50 but there were no tops to test the market. Stock pigs sold at $10.00 to $15.00 each.
A few horses were sold and the market is looking better.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 6, 1972: MUNICH – Authorities counted 17 persons dead today as a result of Arab terrorism and police action growing out of the Arabs’ raid on Olympic Village.
The dead included 11 men from the Israeli team at the Olympics, five terrorists and a West German policeman.
The Olympics were ordered to continue, resuming late today.
Avery Brundage, the Olympic chief, said, “We cannot allow a handful of terrorists to destroy this nucleus of international cooperation and good will that we have in the Olympic movement. The games must go on.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 1, 1997: The murder trial for John D. Roberts is set to begin in Chaffee County District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 8:30 a.m.
Roberts has pleaded not guilty to the Feb. 5 shooting death of David Esquipula Martinez, 41, also of Salida.
Roberts turned himself in after the shooting, and was later charged by Deputy District Attorney Martin Barta with second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony, and with carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
