140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1882: Mr. Sheehey is about completing another residence on E near Seventh street.
He had previously built two comfortable little residences on the corner of E and Seventh and has fitted them up in good shape.
Mr. Sheehey believes in Salida’s future and proposes to take advantage of the flood tide as it sweeps on to fortune.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 3, 1922: A small blaze was discovered Friday night in the carpenter shop of the D. & R.G.W. railroad.
The city fire department was called before any serious damage was done.
The fire was caused by an electric wire.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 29, 1947: Salidans do not realize how close they are to the most marvelous scenery in the world – this was the verdict yesterday of the 154 Elks and their families who made the trip over Marshall Pass in the special train, which left here at 8 o’clock in the morning and returned at 8 o’clock last night.
It was a clear, beautiful day. Nearly all the passengers on the train were Salidans or Buena Vistans who have lived here many years, yet this was the first trip for most of them, over the pass.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1972: Salida Crews-Beggs owner V.L. McVey said today he has learned that an attempt is being made to halt his project to convert the front of his F Street department store to a frontier motif.
McVey, who launched the project last week and has all but completed a rough-hewn timber overhang extending across the sidewalk, told The Mountain Mail it was his understanding one city councilman had objected to the plan and that he will be forced to take the project before the Board of Adjustment at a public hearing.
Grounds upon which the councilman based his objection stem from the building code provisions limiting the size and height of structures which overhang the sidewalks.
McVey contends that his remodeling would actually contribute to the convenience and safety of pedestrian traffic since it would provide protection from rain and snow and that the supporting pillars are placed in such a manner as to produce no hazard to passersby.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 26, 1997: Rail service for the entire Tennessee Pass line is not possible at this point, a spokesperson for Gov. Roy Romer announced Thursday.
It’s a case of who can deliver the most, not promise the most, he said.
John Dills, state director of economic development, made the announcement on behalf of the governor and the state at a news conference Thursday morning.
The Marcus Corp. of Denver was chosen as the company to preserve rail service on a portion of the rail corridor.
Marcus is a consortium of three companies – Marcus Corp., INAP Inc. and the Georgetown Loop Railway.
The group proposes to run a combination of freight and tourism service on a 24-mile stretch of the Tennessee Pass line, from Cañon City to Texas Creek.
