140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1882: There is more robbing going on in Salida than is good for the town’s reputation.
It may also prove to be unhealthy for the thieves who are encouraged in it.
There are a few snoozers in town whose room is preferable to their company.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 21, 1922: The city council and City Officials were guests of the Lions club last evening at the weekly luncheon of the club at the Palace Cafe.
The Council attended before the regular meeting at the city hall.
Mayor Lorton suggested at the meeting of the club that Lions club, Commercial club and the city council cooperate in maintaining the new tourist headquarters at Third and F streets, which will be opened this summer.
He suggested that a paid secretary be employed by the council to act as custodian of the building, information agent for the tourists and acting secretary for the Commercial club.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 14, 1947: On Sunday, March 16, at 11 o’clock Worship Service the new Hammond Electric Organ and set of Mass Chimes will be dedicated.
The Hammond Organ is being dedicated in memory of three ladies who gave much to this church during their years of active membership.
The organ, which is being replaced, was given in memory of Mrs. Emma Stokes Woody, and this memorial is being carried over in the Hammond organ.
The bequests which Mrs. Mary Anna McKinney and Mrs. Martha Jane Jones left to the church are being used toward the expense of the organ, and thus it is a memorial to them also.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1972: Elevated levels of radiation detected at 69 locations in Salida by survey teams of the Colorado Department of Health are very likely caused by fluorspar, not uranium mill tailings.
The mill tailings containing minute amounts of radium, which decays into various lighter products, including lightly radioactive radon gas, have been the source of concern on the part of health officials in several Colorado cities.
The community which has drawn the most attention is Grand Junction, where tailings from the now abandoned Amax Uranium mill were used widely as construction fill material during the late fifties and early sixties.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1997: The annexation of the Irene Head property is complete, much to the chagrin of those living near the Holman Avenue property.
The annexation, and the R-3 zone the property now carries, paved the way for the proposed Riverbend Estates apartment complex planned for the 2.2-acre tract.
David Cordes, developer of the modest-income, 30-unit complex can now go before the city’s planning and zoning commission with his plans, but neighbors in the area said Monday night they would fight the proposed project tooth and nail, all the way through the preconstruction process.
Head, who is selling the property to the Salida Housing Development Corp., apparently wanted to fight the annexation and the proposed project, too, but she had a change of heart.
