The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1882: Two bankers from South Pueblo were conferring with a number of Salida’s business men during this Wednesday forenoon relative to establishing a banking house in this place.
Those gentlemen say they have ample capital and if they do open a bank they will open under the National banking law.
It is to be hoped and we presume every business man and property owner in the town hopes that whoever opens a banking business in Salida will do so with sufficient capital and surrounded by such safeguards as will secure the confidence of our business men.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 12, 1922: James Scanga, a prominent farmer of Poncha Springs, and two of his children, Maggie, 5, and Ethel, 3, were seriously injured near their home Wednesday when a team became frightened and threw them out of a wagon.
Ethel’s left arm was fractured above the elbow.
Mr Scanga was badly cut and bruised and Maggie sustained severe cuts on the head.
A piece of the harness had given away and beat against the legs of the horses.
The team kicked and reared until the spring wagon was upset, after which the team ran away.
Mr. Scanga was able to crawl out of the wreck and assist his children.
They were taken to Red Cross hospital where their injuries were attended, after which they were removed to their home.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 10, 1947: D.A. Argys, manager of the Argys Nash Co., has been notified by H.C. Doss, vice-president of Nash-Kelvinator Corporation, that his dealer organization and facilities have qualified for the “Nash 10-Point dealer” award.
Doss, who is general sales manager of Nash Motors, said that formal presentation of the award will be made by zone officials of Nash Motors in the near future.
The 10-point award is the highest honor Nash can bestow on a dealer for excellence in all branches of service, management and sales.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 8, 1972: Two fawns were killed this morning four miles north of Poncha Springs.
Wanda Forsyth, 30, of Buena Vista was driving southbound on Colorado 285 and hit the animals.
She was not hurt but her car received $175 damage.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1997: Cotopaxi School District was recently awarded an Internet connection grant that will enable the district to provide Internet access to all computer and business laboratories.
The stipulations on the technology grant mandate that 50 to 60 sites be connected. Cotopaxi was one of 18 sites awarded.
Cotopaxi opened school this year with 25 new computers placed in the high school advanced computer and business labs.
The replaced older computers are being redistributed in the district to be used for basic skills training at the elementary level and the formation of a library media center.
