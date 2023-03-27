140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1883: Our athletes seem to be tardy about organizing a baseball club.
Come to the front, boys.
You have got the material here to hold your own against anything in the state.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 27, 1923: Salida must have an adequate camping ground.
This was the unanimous decision of the Salida Commercial club and the Lions at the monthly joint meeting last night at the Rainbow hotel.
A resolution was adopted by rising vote urging the city council to buy a site.
One hundred business men attended.
The council has had offers of several sites, including Marvin park.
This appears to be the favorite if it can be purchased at a reasonable price.
The park earns revenue from baseball games, circuses and other amusements.
It will endure a permanent baseball grounds and it can be later converted into a fairgrounds.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 18, 1948: Plans to lease the Salida Hot Springs, including the pool, sweat baths and the cottages, to four nurses were formulated yesterday afternoon at a special meeting of the city council.
The plans were approved by Dr. Howard. D. Smith, city physician.
The four nurses are registered and have come here well recommended.
Under the proposed plans the nurses will be given a lease for six months with an option for a five-year extension.
They are to charge no more than the present prices for swims at the pool.
They are to carry liability insurance, keep life guards on duty, keep the equipment in good repair, buy the coal and other current supplies.
The city will be required to put new roofing on the building.
The nurses will pay $200 a month and give the city ten percent of the gross amount over $2,000 taken in during a month..
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 28, 1973: The log building resembling a mountain cabin on the Salida golf course is gone after 43 years.
The rustic building served as the original club house and in later years as a tool shed.
It was torn down last week, and the logs, donated by the National Creosote Company of Salida, were hauled away.
A charter member, Rex Graham, an official of the company, had made the donation possible.
Members gathered early on a Sunday morning in the summer of 1930 and had it completed by evening.
The new building was erected by WPA labor in the depression years.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1998: FIBArk, First in Boating on the Arkansas, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.
The annual river festival will be held June 18-21 in Salida. What started out as a lark – just two guys challenging each other to a wildwater downriver showdown – became the oldest downriver race in North America.
FIBArk is proud to say that downriver racing started right here in the Heart of the Rockies.
That tradition continues today, with a four-day event that includes many other community and family activities along with the river-based events.
