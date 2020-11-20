140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: Salida, not to be outdone by her sister frontier towns, is to have a church.
As has been heretofore announced in the Mail the ladies of the Presbyterian society have taken the matter in hand and have, through the liberality of our citizens and the good people of the surrounding country, already raised a sum nearly sufficient to enclose the proposed building.
Governor Hunt with his accustomed generosity has donated two corner lots of F street facing the public square; the contract has been let for the election of the church at once and it is hoped that by Christmas at farthest the edifice will be ready for occupancy.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 19, 1920: Taxes will make another jump in Salida next year. The county commissioners at their meeting Monday granted the request of the Salida school district for an increase amounting to between five and six mills in order to take care of the increases in the cost of conducting school.
The two heaviest items of expense for the schools are the salaries of the teachers and the fuel.
The teachers were given increases in salaries this year and the cost of coal has greatly increased. The school board notified the county commissioners that they would require the additional sum, and after permission had been obtained from the state tax commission, the increase was made.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 23, 1945: The Salida Womans club building at Seventh and G streets, was sold this week to Mrs. Phaen Baker of 618 G street, who will convert the club rooms into a modern apartment. The living quarters already contain four rooms, so that it will be a ten-room house. There are three lots.
The sale was handled by Mrs. W.C. Alexander, president of the club. The clubhouse has not been in use for several years. It was formerly the location for many programs under the auspices of the club.
Mrs. Baker plans to make the apartments strictly up to date.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 23, 1970: Police arrested Curtis Roybal, 29, Canon City, at Buena Vista Friday night for investigation of no-account checks written to local merchants and totaling $100.
Roybal, who lists a Salida address, 117½ F. St., was reported to police to have written no-account checks to four local stores. Crews-Beggs, Everybody’s Store, Swan’s Motel and Al’s Crossroads. He was booked in Chaffee County jail.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1995: Site work on Collegiate Peaks Bank’s Salida branch is expected to begin this week.
Charles Forster, president and chief executive officer, said the Buena Vista-based bank recently received regulatory approval from the state’s Division of Banking and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a branch office.
The bank’s Salida location will be on just over 6 acres at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue, just west of the Salida Hot Springs Swimming Pool.
