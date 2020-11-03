140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: We are heartily glad the campaign is at an end. We can take a great deal more pleasure in writing of our mines, our rich pasture lands, our productive agricultural lands, the growth of our embryo city, the progress of the railroads, our salubrious climate and all the other inducements Chaffee county offers, than we can in discussing the peculiar fitness of our party nominations for the particular offices for which they are named.
And the beauty of it is that in the former we are supported by the unanimous voice of our people. Again we say, let us rejoice!
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 5, 1920: Miss Gladys Parks drove to Pueblo with a party of Salida school teachers to attend the meeting in that city.
They left here Wednesday evening and spent the night in Cañon City, going to Pueblo the following day.
They encountered bad roads at Cotopaxi but got through without mishap.
In the party were Miss Waddell Miss Smith Miss Gloyd Miss Parks and Mr. Burgener.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 7, 1945: James W.A. Caddis of Buena Vista sustained bruised ribs and a shaking up, and his son, Robert, 18, was bruised about the head and sustained a cut on the forehead, in an auto collision last Friday night on the highway near Buena Vista.
They were driving toward Leadville. Another car, driven by Robert Decker of Grand Junction, was heading east when the two collided. The Caddis car was overturned. The Decker car was not badly damaged and he was uninjured.
State Patrolman Carl Dowell ordered Decker into court on a charge of reckless driving. Dowell said Decker was too far over on the highway.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1970: County commissioners meet this Friday to go over the first draft of a county budget, and it looks as if a mill levy hike is in the offing, said Dick Tuttle, commissioner chairman.
“The mill levy will be at least as much as last year’s 14.35 mils, and very likely will be increased another mill,’ Tuttle said.
He attributed the likelihood of a hike to “increases in operating costs for all departments.” Last year’s budget was $316,594. The county lost $.5 million in assessed valuation this year. Total assessed valuation for 1969 was $21,319,480. This year it is $20,722,720.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1995: Unseasonably warm weather in the Arkansas River valley has made for two slower-than-usual hunting seasons this fall.
“It’s difficult to come up with numbers at this time, but the first and second seasons have been very slow due to the weather conditions,” said Stan Ogilvie of the Colorado Division of Wildlife’s area office in Salida.
It’s been extremely mild, and the harvest has been down in most areas of the state.
Ogilvie said the warm temperatures have allowed the animals to stay around the timberline, out of reach of hunters.
