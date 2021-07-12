140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 19, 1881: A crowd of six jolly fishermen from Junction City, led by Mr. Bettis, spent a portion of two days early this week angling for the speckled beauties near the mouth of the South Arkansas river.
The half dozen fishermen got ten fish, and just before leaving Salida on their return home they balanced accounts and found that each ounce of trout cost one dollar and twenty-five cents.
It was a temperance crowd too.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 19, 1921: The business places of the city and the city offices are asked to close during the hour of 10 to 11 a.m. of Thursday July 21 for the funeral of the late Dr. Finla McClure. We ask a generous response to this request in view of the fact that Dr. McClure was one of the oldest residents of our city official, and in a general way was always interested in the welfare of the city.
Respectfully,
Geo. Lorton, Mayor.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 12, 1946: The Buena Vista Head Lettuce Day and Rodeo Association has set August 17 and 18 as days for the 25th annual celebration. Extra plans are being made to make this year’s show the best of them all. The celebration will consist of a two-day celebration with a one-day rodeo on Sunday, August 18th.
The association is headed this year by Gilbert Gregg, president; James Morrill, secretary; and Ivan Frey, chairman of the rodeo committee. Mr. Frey takes the place of one of the charter members of this association, Jim Frame, who died during the year. Mr. Frey has had considerable experience in handling shows in other sections, and he assures the public that there will be a good show for them at the rodeo grounds on August 18.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1971: Part of the unbroken Pepsi bottles missing after a mishap Tuesday have been recovered, Pepsi branch manager Bud Cook said today.
The bottles were missing after a Pepsi truck en route to Cañon City somehow spilled 25 cases of pop.
Most of the cases were broken, and when Pepsi employes returned to the site of the accident, the unbroken Pepsi bottles were gone.
Colorado State patrolman Joe Akin said he spotted the spilled goods, notified the highway department to clean up the broken glass and had himself removed 55 unbroken bottles, which he returned Tuesday to the Pepsi truck driver right after the accident.
Cook said he could not determine exactly how many other unbroken Pepsi bottles were still missing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1996: Gov. Roy Romer today requested disaster designation for Chaffee and 11 other Colorado counties, bringing the total of the state’s counties seeking assistance to 22.
Besides Chaffee, those counties are: Pueblo, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Custer, Lake, Rio Grande, Hinsdale, Mineral, Saguache and Alamosa.
“Continued drought in southern Colorado has resulted in extreme hardship for the area’s farmers and ranchers,” Romer said in the letter to United States Agriculture Secretary Dan Hickman that requested the assistance.
