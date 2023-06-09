140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: The town of Salida will be called upon at an early day to pay the warrants issued to Russell and Alexander to pay for the completion of the water works.
There appears to be a difference of opinion among the citizens of Salida as to the best way to meet this debt.
There should be no wrangling over this matter.
The property owners and tax payers are the persons who will have to foot the bill.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 5, 1923: H.A. Sackrider, proprietor of the Salida Fish Hatchery, has devised a plan of adding 100,000 fry to the streams of this section without cost to the state or federal government.
He arranged through the local forestry office with the state game and fish commission for a permit to seine the Arkansas river.
Mr. Sackrider will strip the trout of their eggs and will keep the suckers to feed the fish in his hatchery.
The trout will be returned to the stream.
Mr. Sackrider will hatch the eggs and return the fry to the streams.
The arrangement is without cost all round. Mr. Sackrider will benefit by having suckers for food and the state will profit by having the fry.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 4, 1948: Paul Penner was seriously injured about 12 o’clock today in a collision at the intersection of Seventh and I Streets.
Mr. Penner was driving east on Seventh Street and Abe Greenberg was driving north on I Street when the two cars collided.
The Penner car was overturned.
Mr. Penner appeared to have sustained serious back injuries.
After being given emergency treatment by Dr. A.J. Bender, he was removed to the Rio Grande hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1973: The so-called junk car ordinance and two annexations were given approval on second and final readings by the Salida City Council last night.
Taken into the city were lots 14 and 15 of Roberd’s third subdivision and a portion of the Lewis Thompson addition.
The junk car ordinance, designed to rid the city of abandoned and stripped auto bodies and other vehicles in an inoperable condition, will take effect in 30 days.
It provides for a fine not to exceed $300, which can be levied against the owners of property upon which the junkers are allowed to remain.
There is a further provision in the ordinance which empowers the municipal court to order the removal of such vehicles which the owners refuse to remove.
After a 30-day impoundment period they may be disposed of.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1998: An 8-year-old Salida girl has a new bicycle and a new helmet, thanks to Wal-Mart associates and the Salida Fire Department.
Sheena Nay’s previous bicycle was stolen from Avery Parsons Elementary School only a week after the youngster had received it from a friend of the family.
Linda DeChant, the ladies department manager at Wal-Mart, heard Sheena’s story and asked the associates at the store to contribute money to purchase a new bike.
Enough money was raised to purchase not only the bike, but a lock as well.
The Salida Fire Department donated a helmet.
