140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: H.C. Brown and E.M. Pelton will move the Maysville Miner office to Salida immediately after the issuance of this week’s paper and run a Democratic sheet.
We will welcome the boys with open arms.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 6, 1922: Tony Archuleta was in police court Wednesday charged with throwing rocks at the children of E.E. Valdez of the West Side.
Tony denied the charge but Mr. and Mrs. Valdez insisted on believing the story of the children.
Judge Poston placed Archuleta under a peace bond at which hostilities broke out.
Archuleta arose to threaten Valdez.
Judge Poston demanded order in his court and arose from the judicial bench to separate the men.
Archuleta was commanded to sit down; he did so, but he turned his back on the court.
Judge Poston’s anger was visible. “I will fine you $10 for contempt of court,” he said, “and you will turn around and face me.
Archuleta obeyed. He also paid.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 10, 1947: Notice is hereby given that, from the 10th day of June 1947, all male citizens of Salida, Colorado, will refrain from shaving, cutting, chopping, plucking, or otherwise removing their fuzz, whiskers, or beard (as the case may be), until after the “Days of ’49” celebration, July 1947.
Anyone not complying must have in his possession, at all times, a Doctor’s certificate or duly authenticated excuse from the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Dated and signed this 9th day of June, 1947.
F.J. Doveton, Mayor.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1972: Several months ago while snow was still deep on the ground, two young men from Florida quietly moved into Salida, hung out a shingle in the FibArk Building on the river and became Salida’s first architects.
Tobe Thorpe, 27, and Sonny Crawmer, 28, designed the stage in Riverside park that will first be used this weekend during the boat races.
They are presently building a log cabin at 4-Elk, north of Buena Vista, for a Denver couple.
They also designed the cabin and are in the process of designing several other projects including some in the Salida downtown area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1997: Salida’s new loitering law went unchallenged in Municipal Court Wednesday, but a law that’s been on the books for years is under fire.
Two local young people charged with loitering each pleaded guilty before municipal Judge William Alderton, netting the city a total of $20 – $10 for each offense.
But the charge of obstructing in a public way, an act illegal in Salida for decades, was challenged four times.
Only one person charged with the offense entered a plea of guilty.
The rest pleaded not guilty to the offense.
According to Police Officer Steve Minnis, the police department recently began citing violators of the obstruction of public ways law, because it provides another tool for police to use to help deter the teen gathering problem in Salida.
Minnis said the police are citing people who caused motorists to drive around them in the streets, regardless of whether the offender is in a vehicle or on foot.
