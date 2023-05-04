140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: J.S. Painter and M.J. Cochran, who but a few weeks ago formed a copartnership for the practice of law, have their hands generally full of business.
They are deserving of success because they are inveterate workers when they take hold of a case.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 8, 1923: Sirio Mascarenas, aged 23 years was fatally injured in the Rawley mine May 3, when the hanging wall of a stope gave way and crushed him.
His back was broken, and his left leg crushed and he sustained internal injuries from which he died the next day.
Mascarenas was assisting a timberman and was trying to brace the wall against a cave-in.
The accident was unavoidable.
Lester Williams, who was working with him was uninjured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 1, 1948: Four Salida students of Denver University, coming home for the weekend were victims of an automobile wreck on the West side of Trout Creek pass at 2 o’clock this morning.
The four were brought to the Rio Grande hospital.
According to State Patrolman Harry Cable, Shayle W. Smith was driving the car and his passengers were Joe V. Beck, owner of the car, Irene Paquette and James Stotler, all of whom were asleep.
Smith dozed at the wheel and the car struck a guard rail, skidded 100 feet and turned around in the middle of the highway.
A passing motorist notified the Stranahan Mortuary at Buena Vista and the ambulance was sent to carry the injured to the hospital.
Miss Paquette may have sustained a fractured pelvis.
The three boys sustained scratches and bruises and were released after receiving treatment.
The car was damaged to the extent of $700.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1973: On May 8, the Salida Public Library will dim its lights joining libraries across the country in dramatizing the effect of drastically reduced federal support for libraries according to Librarian Norma Edlund.
The Salida Public Library is participating in a nationwide program whose purpose is to increase the public’s awareness of libraries and their services.
The campaign is to acquaint users with the possibility of cuts in service and in some areas the closing of libraries.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 8, 1998: Grand opening of the new Sears Authorized Retail Dealer Store in Poncha Springs is set for Saturday, May 9.
Owner-operators Denny and Barbara Daley invite everyone to come out and see the new store and register for prizes, which include a $100 shopping spree, a Craftsman tool chest, color TV and a Kenmore upright vacuum cleaner.
The new store is located off U.S. 50 across from U.S. 285 near the Crossroads Visitors Center.
The staff includes Dick Scherbarth, the Daleys’ sons Sean, Matt, Mike and Dave and part-time employee Bill Tunstall.
The Daleys have been working on the Sears store since they sold their popular downtown Salida eatery Mama D’s April 14, 1977.
