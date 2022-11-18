140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1882: Officer Mix and Stingley took the three men who were arrested for robbing the freight car to the Buena Vista jail.
They had a preliminary examination before Judge Bowne Wednesday, who considered the evidence of guilt sufficient to set their bonds at $500.
It is needless to add that they couldn’t get the bail.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: Adolph Merizan celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday by challenging his children to a race of Tenderfoot hill.
He was sure he could show them he could outrun and outwalk them and that he is still nothing but a young fellow.
It is rumored that the children might have walked and run a little faster.
Having proven he could climb the hill, Mr. Merizan served a turkey dinner at his cafe to his customers in honor of his birthday anniversary.
He says he has no desire to live a long life but thinks he is entitled to at least 40 years more of Colorado scenery and sunshine.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1947: The H.B. O’Neall Hardware Store on F street was sold Friday to Jack Cady of Berthoud, who is an experienced hardware man.
Mr. O’Neall bought the business two years ago from the Paine Hardware Company. It is one of the best known business houses in Salida.
Mr. Cady was accompanied here by his father, V.C. Cady, retired merchant, who will remain here for a short time.
Mr. Cady is married and is the father of two sons, aged 5 and 2 years. The family will come to Salida as soon as living quarters can be obtained.
Mr. and Mrs. O’Neall have made many friends during their residence in Salida, who wish them an abundance of good fortune. They plan to visit in Texas for awhile and may return to Salida to live.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 22, 1972: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department is holding David H. Chidely, 32, an escapee from the Federal Correctional Institute at La Tuna, Tex., where he had three more months to serve of a two-year sentence for interstate car theft.
Chidely was arrested Monday by Colorado State patrolman Joe Akin, after Chidely called the sheriff’s department asking for a ride because his snowmobile had broken down near Nathrop.
Akin asked to see Chidely’s identification and noticed the name which he knew to be an escapee. Chidely had been arrested before by Colorado law enforcement personnel.
He has an earlier arrest card at the county jail which listed his address as Villa Grove.
Chidely was questioned by an FBI agent from Colorado Springs, yesterday morning. He is awaiting pick up today by U.S. Marshals.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1997: If you remember the old fashioned “dime stores” like J.J. Newberry and F.W. Woolworth, you’ll love Josie’s Dollar Plus in the former Salida True Value building at 1039 E. U.S. 50.
Josie’s carries everything from grocery items to those beaded curtains that were popular around the 1920s and experienced a revival in the 1970s.
Owners Bill and Josie (Maestas) Maycock opened the store in September.
