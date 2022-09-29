140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1882: The work of again remodeling the depot building will soon be commenced.
The telegraph office is to be put in the attic and the express office put where the telegraph office is now.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 3, 1922: E.S. Rule, of the Golden Rule Refining company of California, is building a summer resort for his employes in Dribble park, near Fremont, 25 miles north of Salida, on the Ute Trail road.
He is erecting a dam for a lake and is building a number of cottages.
A game preserve also will be established there.
Mr. Rule will give his employes an annual vacation at the resort and he intends to make it one of the finest in the West.
Mr. Rule purchased 160 acres of land of Al Sneddon, who has a large ranch in that district.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 2, 1947: The Colorado Game and Fish Department has issued a warning to hunters that transplanted herds of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are now in many new localities, where they may be mistaken for deer.
These transplanted herds are on Geneva Creek, above Bailey; in the Sangre de Cristo mountains near Crestone; on the Mancos river near Mesa Verde; in Poudre canyon west of Fort Collins; and in the vicinity of Georgetown.
All the transplanted herds came from the main breeding herd of about 800 animals at Tarryall, near Colorado Springs.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1972: Diane Knaub, assistant executive director of the Colorado Nurses Association and Miss Universe 1971, will speak on the Colorado Equal Rights Amendment in Salida Thursday.
Everyone is invited to attend her talk, scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Municipal Room of City Hall, 124 E Street.
The amendment to the state constitution will be on the November ballot. The basic principle of the ERA is that classification by sex would not be permitted by the State of Colorado in determining the legal rights of individuals.
The ERA would strike the words of sex identification from laws that confer a benefit, privilege or obligation of citizenship on one sex.
The advantage of passing this amendment will be that residents of Colorado would not have to wait nine years for uncertain ratification of the federal ERA. Colorado’s ERA would go into effect as soon after the election as the vote is certified.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 26, 1997: Looking down over Chaffee County from one of its many mountain peaks, the valley still appears largely undeveloped.
But that won’t be the case forever.
The county is growing, and it’s growing fast.
Its current population of about 15,000 is projected to reach between 22,000 and 25,000 people by the year 2020.
If county residents want a hand in shaping the direction and the impact of this growth, the opportunity is before them.
Chaffee County is revising its more than 20-year-old comprehensive development plan. And input as to the plan’s contents is being sought from county residents.
