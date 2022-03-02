140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1882: Leadville and Pueblo papers say there is great interest manifested there over the foot race that is to take place in Salida March 15, between Campbell and Kettleman.
The forfeit money is up.
Pueblo will back Kettleman for all the money that they can raise, and it is said that Leadville is just as sold on Campbell.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 7, 1922: By consent of the businessmen of Salida, Thursday afternoon hereafter will be known as Tenderfoot Road day and either the proprietor or one representative of each business house will go out and work on the road.
This program will be continued until the road has been completed.
The progress made on the first holiday proves to the Lion’s Club that the road can easily be finished in a few months and everyone engaged have as much fun as on a fishing trip.
T. J. Ahern will place to Fordson tractors at the disposal of the Thursday afternoon and these will be used in grading.
The Tenderfoot Road Project is now a sure thing.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 4, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Henry Scott, who came here recently from Paonia, have taken a lease on the Costello Auto Court and are in possession.
Fred Vaughn, who had a lease, decided not to renew it.
Mr. and Mrs. Scott formerly operated a bakery in Salida. She is a daughter of Mrs. J.I. Glenn.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 29, 1972: Negotiations are presently underway between Ivy League Development Corp. and Aspen Ski Wear Inc. for location of a new manufacturing plant in Buena Vista, Colorado.
The Ivy League Corp. was formed early in 1971 by Buena Vista business people to promote recreational and economic growth in the Buena Vista area.
A nine hole golf course and country club with 72 half-acre home sites is now under construction.
Another project of the corporation was the establishment of an industrial park for light industry, with 80 acres on the edge of Buena Vista being set aside for this purpose.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1997: What might be best described as a “close call” has prompted an investigation of one of the helicopter services providing emergency transportation from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
About 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the Salida Fire Department was called to be on standby for a landing and take-off, which is standard procedure when helicopters land or take off from the hospital.
Captain Doug Bess of the Salida Fire Department, and Salida firefighters Chris Bainbridge and Eric Schrager, along with Randy Samora, a volunteer with the South Arkansas Fire Protection District, were at the scene with a pumper truck when the helicopter attempted to take off.
It lifted off the pad but failed to climb as expected, and nearly hit the power lines at the west end of the parking lot.
Further efforts to get airborne resulted in the helicopter narrowly missing the pumper at nearly ground level.
It then flew to the east end of the parking lot where the hospital’s emergency propane tank is located, and then west again, barely clearing the power lines for the second time.
The craft then became airborne with no further incident.
