140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1882: Citizens of Salida must remember that there is an ordinance against throwing out ashes.
The marshal proposes to enforce that ordinance from this time forward.
Prepare yourselves by getting an iron box for your ashes.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 31, 1922: A blast containing 2,500 pounds of giant powder, the largest blast ever exploded in this part of the state, was witnessed at Texas Creek Saturday by a large crowd of Salida business men when the Salida Granite corporation opened the face of its new red granite quarry.
The blast removed thousands of tons of rock and surface, hurling it several hundred yards down the mountain side.
The blast was set to determine the depth of the granite deposit.
A hole forty feet deep was torn in the solid granite and it was found that the ledge extends the whole depth.
The company is planning to install heavy machinery for economical handling of the quarry stone.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 28, 1947: Donnie Cascarelli, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cascarelli of Centerville, is in the Rio Grande hospital suffering from injuries received when hit by a car.
According to Carl Dowell, courtesy patrolman, Donny was coasting down the Centerville hill on a bicycle.
His little brother was walking along the road.
Apparently when Donnie came to the place where his brother was, he turned around suddenly in the middle of the road directly in front of a car driven by Ecarnocion Deaguero of Chimayo, N.M.
Dowell stated that Deaguero had seen the boy coming down the hill and had pulled slightly to the right but was taken by surprise when the boy swerved directly in his path at the last instant.
Donnie was brought to the hospital immediately by Deaguerro. The extent of his injuries had not been determined when Dowell checked, but apparently his condition is not critical.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1972: The Colorado Council on Arts and Humanities will conduct a survey over the next few weeks in an attempt to locate area artists and craftsmen.
Jack Byers, co-chairman of the Fine Arts Council for Chaffee County, said the survey is to help identify and determine the various arts that are represented locally.
Byers noted that the council wants anyone involved presently or in the past in art, drama, creative writing, folk dancing, dancing, musicians, poets, craftsmen, silver or gold smiths, and potters, to fill out the forms.
Photography and cinema arts, along with folk crafts such as quilting and furniture-making, are also included.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 24, 1997: At a recent Salida city council meeting, Greg Felt, owner of Canyon Marine Whitewater Expeditions, reported that rafting companies in Chaffee County bring in over $5 million to the local economy.
That number only reflects what customers spend on rafting trips; it doesn’t include what customers and rafting employees spend in the communities of Salida and Buena Vista.
According to Felt, the amount of money rafters and rafting employees spend in the county is upwards of $7 million each summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.