140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: In the matter of the incorporation of the town of Poncha Springs:
Notice is hereby given that an election duly held on Dec. 8, A.D. 1880 For or Against the Incorporation of the town of Poncha Springs, there were seventy ballots cast for said Incorporation and one ballot cast against Incorporation.
A majority of the ballots cast at said election being in favor of such Incorporation, said town is hereby declared Incorporated and designated as an Incorporated town.
Witness my hand and official seal this 10th day of December A.D. 1880.
J.C. Hughes
County Judge
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 10, 1920: At meetings held Saturday and Sunday by ranchers using the Cochetopa forest for grazing their cattle, a stock men’s association was formed, which will be known as the Poncha Springs Stock Association, meetings to be held the first Sunday of each month in Poncha Springs.
The meetings, which were held in Salida and at the Orton school house, were under the supervision of Forest Supervisor Agee and Ranger Cuenin and were held for the purpose of consolidating the following Arkansas, Chipeta, Greens and Sand districts to work in connection with the government officials in the matter of grazing permits, etc.
The officers elected were: J.A. Burnett, president; Bailey Hutchinson, vice-president; Mark Donaldson, secretary and treasurer.
The advisory Board consists of Bert Burnett, Marshall Pass division, M.E. Hill, Chipeta division, Sam Post, Green’s division, John Post, Arkansas division and Richard Sneddon, Sand division.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1945: Bob Gruenler, Spartan football captain, who was named to the all-conference first team Sunday as the only Spartan so designated, was operated on for appendicitis Monday morning.
The big fellow will miss the Elks football banquet Friday night.
He is reported as getting along nicely, however, and likely be back in a basketball suit before long.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1970: Psychedelic trash cans for use on the school campus were a major project of Salida High School art classes, according to Rodney Farney, the art instructor.
Another functional activity of the classes has been to design and paint posters for various school functions and departments.
The students will soon undertake the job of painting a mural on the wall of the student center located at the high school.
A definite design for the project has not yet been completed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1995: The days of the grocery store at 248 W. Rainbow Blvd., operating as Don’s Food Town , are numbered.
As soon as new owner Jerry Gold’s sign for the parking lot is ordered and delivered, the business will be known as the Salida Food Market.
Gold said he hopes to have the new sign up within a month to announce the change and says it will be noticed among all those on the highway.
“It’s going to be a yellow-and-black one, which will really stand out here, where all the signs seem to be white,” Gold said.
