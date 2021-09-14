140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: The opening of Clark and Stewart’s “White House” Thursday afternoon and evening was one of the grandest blowouts of the kind ever witnessed in the country.
The christening was done up in good style, every man was on his good behavior, and few went home with heads ready to swell for breakfast.
The music for the occasion was furnished by messrs. Hall and Bittinger.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 20, 1921: C. D. Daniels is in the D. & R. G. Hospital with a fractured right arm, several fractured ribs and a number of cuts and contusions, received Sunday when an automobile collided with passenger train No. 2 at the crossing west of the smelter. Frank Usnick, who was in the car with Daniels, was bruised and shaken up but not seriously injured.
The car was a complete wreck.
The road parallels the railroad track for more than a mile west of the crossing and both the car and the train were coming towards Salida.
Daniel was new at the steering wheel and apparently did not know how to stop the car.
The train was going at a speed of 30 miles an hour. The car struck the pilot beam and was swung against the engine.
The train was stopped and back to the crossing. Daniels was picked up and brought to Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 15, 1946: The Post Office Department announced that on or about Sept. 25, 1946, the first air mail service out of Cañon City will be inaugurated.
The Cañon City Chamber of Commerce will cooperate in mailing First Flight covers to all interested persons who furnish airmail stamps and addresses.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 15, 1971: Over a hundred persons from several states are planning to participate in the annual fall Jeep Tour sponsored by the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
Lana Williams, secretary at the chamber, says that 106 people have signed to go and 43 drivers are committed. About five more drivers are needed.
Reservations have been closed for over a month.
The route for the trip begins at Mears Junction where the group is slated to stop for breakfast after visiting Shirley.
The caravan plans to continue over Clover Creek near the foot of Round Mountain. Due to the conditions there, an alternative route might be selected.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1996: Salida Police Department is introducing its new bike patrol tonight at the Bike and Hike fundraiser for Salida Regional Library.
This is the first official act for the bicycle patrol, said Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs.
“We’re excited about this and we feel it will be a welcome addition in the community. The bicycle patrol adds a new dimension of accessibility and identification of police officers,” Hibbs said.
It will enable officers to patrol more effectively and quietly and is something the department has been interested in for a long time.
