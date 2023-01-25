140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Chris Winkler has moved into this new barber shop two doors below Webb and Corbin.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 26, 1923: W.H. Fryrear was driving a herd of cattle near Brown’s Canon Tuesday, when a large touring car, driven by a Buena Vista man, recklessly drove through the herd, on the bridge at the Danko ranch.
The car struck a cow and a yearling, knocking them both in the ditch.
The two hind legs of the older animal were broken and it was necessary to kill her at once.
The younger animal also sustained a broken leg.
It was first thought that she might be saved, but the bone was so badly broken, it was necessary to kill her also.
Mr. Fryrear received $25.00 but this did not nearly cover the damage.
The car was not damaged.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 6, 1948: John Peeples has converted the grass on his 3,133-acre ranch north of here into 23.9 tons of beef as a gross return of $9,000 during the past season, the Soil Conservation reports.
Kenneth W. Shanks, SCS representative in this area, attributed the success of Peeples’ operation to good range management practices.
He said Peeples found his herd of 200 yearlings gained 47,800 pounds during the 134 days they were on the summer range.
This is an average daily gain of 1.8 pounds per head, and the total seasonal gain represents a gross profit of $9,038 with the price of beef computed conservatively at 21 cents a pound.
Peeples came into control of the range in the fall of 1946.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1973: Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the Unite States whose dreams of a Great Society were dampened by divisions at home over a war in Asia, is dead of a heart attack.
The 64-year-old Texan was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m. CST Monday aboard his private plane at San Antonio International airport.
The sudden attack ended a distinguished public career which saw Johnson rise from simple Texas roots to both houses of Congress, to the powerful post of Senate Democratic leader which earned him the reputation as a masterful politician, to the vice presidency and finally the presidency after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1998: When President George Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, people in rural communities around the country began wondering about the impacts of the sweeping legislation.
According to City Councilmember Jaime Lewis, who gets around in a wheelchair, most people still don’t know the particulars of ADA.
He’s worried that they operate from rumors and a tainted perception rather than relying on facts.
“ADA has gotten a bad reputation,” Lewis said. “There is a fear of it. But I’ve encountered people who were speaking from perception and not knowledge.”
“That’s why I’m here.”
Lewis is heading an ADA Steering Committee, open to anyone interested, with the intent to inform the public on issues involving handicap accessibility and to look for reasonable improvements in town.
