140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1882: A citizen of Salida has suggested that it would benefit the appearance of the town a great deal if persons who have rough board buildings would give their buildings a coat of whitewash.
We think the gentleman is correct.
Now let some person come forward with a recipe for a white wash that is warranted to stick and we can urge the matter with some assurance of success.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 2, 1922: Fred Lay is out every afternoon with the ambitious ones who desire a place on the Salida baseball team.
They go through a couple of hours of practice at Marvin Park.
Mr. Lay says he will have no trouble picking out a good team that will be reinforced with a few imported star players.
The club will be the beneficiary of a doubleheader at the park Sunday when Buena Vista and the Sons of Italy will raise the curtain with a well-matched game and this will be followed by a game between the Knights of Columbus and the shop crafts.
Street commissioner Sandusky has put the baseball grounds in first-class shape for the games.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 1, 1947: At 11 o’clock last night an intermission of ten minutes was called at the Salida Golden Gloves tournament at the high school gym.
The gym was packed to capacity, but nearly everyone left the building. It was a good chance to go home, but if any went home they were all back in their seats when the show was resumed. It was a double feature.
The crowd was a howling merry mob of fans, witnessing the best boxing card that has ever been presented in Salida. Twenty-two fights, every one of them exciting, and some of them thrilling, were offered.
The contestants were the pick of the three nights and they were evenly matched.
The fans saw clever boxing, windmill punching and toe-to-toe slugging.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1972: Streamflow on the South Fork of the Arkansas River will be considerably below normal this year according to Ray Foote, district conservationist for the Salida office of the Soil Conservation Service.
Foote told The Mountain Mail latest snow survey reports from the Monarch and Garfield snow courses show a snowpack of only 60 to 75 percent of normal. Snow course readings in the Leadville area are between 90 and 100 percent, Foote said.
Streamflow on the Arkansas is also expected to be below normal, about 84 percent of the average, but it will not be as low as the tributary streams in the Salida-Buena Vista area, Foote said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1997: Salida City Council will attempt to tackle the problem of late-night teen gatherings once and for all at 8 p.m. tonight, when it considers three newly written ordinances that would close city parks at 11 p.m., prohibit loitering after 11 p.m. and impose an 11 p.m. curfew on children under the age of 15.
After trying unsuccessfully to pass similar laws, city council backed out at the last minute, thanks to hearty opposition from Salida’s young people and threats from the American Civil Liberties Union, which claimed the city’s proposed loitering law was unconstitutional.
The three previous ordinances would have banned loitering 24 hours a day, closed parks and imposed a curfew on children under 16 at 10 p.m.
