140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1881: Eugene Blake went out for a ride Thursday afternoon.
He hitched one of his dad’s gray mares to the Van Every buckboard and in company with another boy went down the river four miles.
A passing train frightened the animal and they proceeded to climb.
The result was a demolished buckboard, and away went a month profit on the toy business.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1922: Bert Heister was struck in the left eye by a stray bird shot Tuesday while hunting rabbits near Brown’s Canyon.
The site of the eye was destroyed.
He was sent to a specialist in Canon City for treatment.
Mr. Heister and Robert Lunnon were hunting rabbits and they separated to round a hill. After circling the hill Mr. Lunnon fired at a rabbit in front of him.
Mr. Heister was not in sight of Mr. Lunnon, but the shot was deflected by a rock and struck him while he was rounding the other side of the hill.
Mr. Lunnon assisted his companion to the automobile and hurried him to Salida.
Both men are well known in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 7, 1947: Bids for an oil distributor will be sought by the city clerk on order of the city council.
The city last year had to borrow the Canon City equipment to oil some of the Salida streets because none other was available.
The city plans to use some of its gas tax revenue to purchase aggregate from the state highway department.
This is stone crushed to pea-sized, which is used in seal coating highways.
The city plans to use it on the streets, oiled last summer to give them a finishing coat.
Park Avenue may have to be sacrificed because the oil mixture was not sufficient.
More streets will be oiled this year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1971: Miss Barbara Williams was named the new director of nursing at Salida Hospital yesterday afternoon.
She will replace Mrs. Pat Riley. Mrs. Riley is resigning in order to work part time as a staff nurse.
Miss Williams, formerly the head nursing surgery, will assume her duties Jan. 3.
She will be responsible for all other nursing personnel and maintain quality nursing care.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1996: A cabin west of Nathrop caught fire Thursday night, and it took 22 firefighters, seven pieces of equipment and more than 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters were hampered by high winds and deep snow while fighting the fire at 19965 CR 162.
It took nearly four hours to get the blaze, which was confined to the second story of the two-story structure, under control.
The first story of the cabin sustained moderate smoke damage, but is still standing.
The exact cause of the fire isn’t known, but firefighters said they suspect that a hot coal from an ash bucket left on the front porch is responsible.
The cabin’s occupants were on a cross-country ski trip all day Thursday.
When they returned home, the cabin was on fire. Nearby residents called 911 when they saw flames.
