140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1880: The Ice Springs mining camp is looming up remarkable at present. This camp is situated about eight miles north-east of Pitkin, on the slope of Gold hill. They have been shipping ore to the Hillerton smelter from the Bonanza mine for some time, and we understand they commenced this week to ship from Napoleon. Several rich strikes have been made there within the last few days.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 17, 1920: Prospects are good for the reopening of the Salida smelter. The owners of the Rawley mine, which have been negotiating for the smelter for several months, have closed a deal with Morse Brothers, who recently purchased it. The Rawley mine of Bonanza, across the range in Saguache county, will need the smelter for its ores, which is the largest body of low grade in the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 16, 1945: Salida celebrated victory with one of the biggest demonstrations ever held. President Truman announced the surrender of Japan at exactly 5 o’clock (MWT), in Washington.
At 5:02 the United Press teletype recorded the flash and for a half hour the news kept coming. The railroad office was immediately notified but there had been so many cries of “Wolf, Wolf,” that the people did not begin celebrating until 5:45 0’clock.
The downtown streets filled with people joyously celebrating the victory. All places where liquor is sold were closed at once. The American Legion drum corps headed a parade in which more than 1,000 people joined. This was followed by a street dance on Second Street, between E and F Streets. Impromptu exhibitions of whip cracking and other skills were arranged.
The streets were littered with scraps of paper. Autos screeched up and down the streets, railroad whistles blew, bells rang, the fire department raced through the streets.
The crowd was well behaved and gave the police little trouble.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1970: Oh, there were some surprises, like cows quartered in Salida High School, but all in all, the annual Four-H Fair here was a tremendous success.
The cows were stalled in the vocational area of the school. The horse show was judged by veterinarian Dr. Robert Teegarden, an extension agent from Kremmling, and was a highlight of the fair.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 18, 1995: Roadwork tying up several roads near the hospital and frustrating local drivers and weekend travelers alike is nearing completion, according to city administrator Pat Brooks.
Repairs have tied up First Street in front of the hospital causing through traffic to be diverted to Third Street. The additional traffic has some residents wondering if the noise will ever cease.
There have also been several near accidents on the street because of people who aren’t aware of Salida’s system of yield signs.
