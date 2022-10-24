The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: The city council passed an ordinance concerning flues and chimneys August 7, 1882, in which it was ordained that all the chimneys and flues now in the town of Salida should be replaced by brick chimneys.
The fire warden inspected and condemned all the so-called patent flues and notified parties that all these must be replaced by brick.
This has been done in a great many instances and working a hardship to some of the parties, but there are many property owners, and some of them among the city fathers, that have not complied with the ordinance.
Do our city council only make ordinances to be observed by others?
Are they, because of their official position, exempt?
The Salida Mail, Oct. 24, 1922: Salida has the Bonanza fever. As the advertising men put it, Salida is sold on Bonanza. And that’s fine.
The Camp that now has a daily payroll of $350 is worth considering.
The payroll will be increased to 41,200 to $1,600 a day within a year, which means a payroll revenue of $438,000 to $584,000 annually, the greater part of which Salida can secure.
Besides this thousands of dollars will be spent here by the companies for supplies.
Salida has awakened to that fact.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 25, 1947: The Canon City football game, originally slated for Saturday, Nov. 15, has had to be moved to Friday, Nov. 14, it was announced at the school this week.
The game, which will be the final grid appearance of the Spartans this year, will be played at Canon City at 3 p.m. that afternoon and Salida school officials plan to have a football special train, the first in many years, to accompany the team and possibly the band on the train to Canon City.
Train tickets will cost $2.30 round trip and the school must guarantee 200 passengers.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1972: Three Buena Vista youths are being held in Chaffee County Court in lieu of $5,000 each, after being arrested Wednesday in connection with the theft of antique rifles from a Buena Vista home.
The youths were advised of their rights by County Judge Donald N. Meyers Thursday.
They allegedly broke into the home of Marie Skogsberg on Oct. 12 and stole four antique rifles.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1997: The Arkansas Valley isn’t hurting for water these days.
The Surface Water Supply Index value of 2.3 indicates that for September the basin water supplies were above normal.
Flow at the gauging station Arkansas River near Portland averaged 561 cfs, as compared to the long term average of 481 cfs.
Storage in Turquoise, Twin Lakes, Pueblo and John Martin reservoirs totaled 219 percent of normal as of the end of September.
