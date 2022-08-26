The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1882: The Ladies’ Society of the Presbyterian Church will give an ice cream social next Tuesday evening in the vacant store next to the post office in order to raise money to purchase a bell for the church.
All are invited and the ladies hope to see a large attendance.
The entertainment will begin at 6:00 o’clock.
The Salida Mail, Aug. 29, 1922: The Rawley mine at Bonanza has put 15 men to work on the property getting ready for the shipping of ore as soon as the mill and tram are ready.
The company expects to have the mill in operation by the first of the new year.
When the mill has been completed the working force will be largely increased.
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 28, 1947: Due to the increase in the cost of doing business, the Salida dairymen have increased the price of milk to 17 cents a quart or four quarts every other day, 16 cents.
The high prices for grain and other feeds and the increase in payroll, plus the expense of meeting the new regulations prescribed by the new State Board of Health rulings made the increase necessary.
The Salida dairies have always produced good milk but the new regulations require that milk must be grade A pasteurized.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 31, 1972: A new eating place is to open its doors for the first time tomorrow.
The Lamplighter Restaurant, located on the northern outskirts of the city on Highway 291, is to be open seven days a week featuring a full menu of quality foods.
Owners of the establishment are Van Eckhuit and Leonard Pietsch, former North Dakota residents.
The partners have been in the process of remodeling the restaurant building and the adjoining motel complex through the entire summer.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1997: The last through train on the Tennessee Pass line, which runs from Cañon City to Malta on the old Denver and Rio Grande Western right-of-way, is scheduled for this Saturday.
The last passenger train steamed through Salida last month.
Ed Trandahl of the Union Pacific Railroad said local service will continue for some time yet.
“There will continue to be traffic on the line for some time, maintenance and local service, mostly, after the supposed stop of through traffic,” Trandahl said.
Regarding the fate of the line after UP’s scheduled rail service stops, Jaime Gomez of the state Office of Business Development said the OBD is currently studying the five formal proposals submitted by rail operators prior to the July 21 deadline.
He noted two of the proposals are for purchase of the entire Tennessee Pass line and the Towner line in Eastern Colorado; two more are for purchase of 9.9 miles of track from Cañon City to Parkdale; and the fifth was for purchase of approximately 24 miles of track from Cañon City to Texas Creek.
