140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1880: We are requested to state that there will be a meeting of the citizens of this precinct, irrespective of party, at the school-house next Monday evening for the purpose of nominating a justice of the peace, two constables and a road overseer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 2, 1920: Ranger J.M. Cuenin informs us that six autos went over Monarch Pass on October 25, and four on October 26.
One of the autos tried to make it over the top on the old road, but was compelled to abandon it when within one-half mile of the top.
Engineer Jeffry’s constructed three or four hundred feet of road from the new to the old road, this allows autos to go over the new road and around the unfinished portion, which consists of about one-half mile of rock work.
This work has been contracted out and the contractors will work on it all winter, so that the new road will be passable early in the spring for its entire length.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1945: Rio Grande Railroad traffic representatives from all parts of the United States will be present on the snowy summit of Tennessee Pass this Saturday for ceremonies opening the railroads’s new $800,000 tunnel piercing the heart of the Continental Divide.
The new concrete-and-steel structure will permit freight loads of greater width and height to be moved over this route of the Rio Grande, loads that were not possible before because of the restricted clearances in the old timber-lined tunnel which was built in 1890 at the time the standard-gauge line was first opened.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1970: Volunteers in the 1970 Halloween UNICEF drive will be ringing doorbells in the Salida area Sunday, Nov. 1 with orange and black cartons in an effort to raise funds for the annual drive, according to the Rev. Robert Sewell, chairman.
Money collected during this activity goes to needy children throughout the world.
Young people from seven local churches are uniting in the effort.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1995: Some Salida merchants have come not to celebrate lunch time, but to dread it.
One local retailer, Loaf ‘N Jug, took drastic steps by announcing it would close the store to students at lunch. The day after the announcement the manager of the store rescinded the declaration.
District manager for the Loaf ‘N Jug chain, Isabel Francois, admitted having problems with students at lunchtime, and she asked Salida police officers to “patrol more carefully during the lunch hour.”
