140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1881: On Thursday J.W. Hart and William Benson packed their jacks with provisions and mining tools and went up the gulch east of town four or five miles to work a claim that they discovered last fall.
When they made the discovery they opened it but two or three feet.
An assay of the rock from this depth gave nine ounces of gold. S.C. Frost has an extension on this lead which he will open at once.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 15, 1921: The P.T.A. met in regular session Monday evening at the high school. It was voted to unite with the state organization and to adopt a constitution.
Mrs. Hugh Smith, who was secretary of the association handed in her resignation, other duties claiming her attention. Mrs. Lee Lewis was appointed to fill the vacancy.
The board decided to make arrangements for planting trees at the Longfellow building Arbor Day. A committee was appointed to take charge of the program.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 11, 1946: A mining property sale of vast importance to Salida, has been closed by the American Fluorspar Corporation with the General Chemical Company of New York, one of the biggest chemical companies in the world, and one of the biggest fluorspar operators in the United States. It is operating the mines in Boulder county which are the biggest producers in the state.
While no word is given of the intentions of the new owners, their policy has always been to make extensive improvements at all properties purchased.
The American Fluorspar Corporation will retain its properties in the Poncha Springs District.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1971: At a meeting of 46 persons in the Heart of the Rockies Little Britches Rodeo Association, March 21 was scheduled as a clean up day at the recreation association arena near Poncha Springs.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. with picnic lunches to fix up the arena, to be used during the Little Britches rodeo here June 18-20.
In other business at the meeting Thursday in the Public Service building, Smokey Len Kapushion was elected to manage the rodeo concession stands. He will donate 16 per cent of the profit to the rodeo.
Kapushion reported on a money-making box supper held Feb. 19. Profits amounted to $42.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1996: The fate of the Tennessee Pass railroad line rests in the hands on three people that sit on the Surface Transportation Board in Washington D.C.
The deadline for filing comments with the STB about the proposed merger of the union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads is just 18 days away.
Once the March 29 deadline has passed, the book is closed except for oral arguments from rail operators hoping to purchase track from the merging pair, followed by rebuttal arguments from UP-SP.
On July 3, the three STB board members will make the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.