140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: Mix will now turn his skating rink into a goose pond.
That man is bound to get on in the world.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1923: Grappling hooks are being used in the Arkansas river, a mile below Wellsville, to recover the body of Serafino Vigil, aged 18 years, who apparently was drowned there Friday afternoon.
The young man’s tracks were traced in the snow to the water’s edge and there was no back tracks.
Vigil was employed on the section under Foreman Joe Cory.
He lived with his parents in Salida.
He went down from the section house with his water bag to fill it at the river.
At this point the river runs under a cliff and forms a lake.
This lake was frozen partly over with thick ice. Vigil walked out on the ice to the water’s edge.
When he did not return in reasonable time, the foreman sent a man to locate him.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 6, 1948: Water Commissioner Lester Glenn is facing a new problem in the city water supply.
Wild ducks are ignoring the fence which keeps trespassers out of the reservoir grounds.
They fly over the fence and swim in the reservoirs.
The State Board of Health sanitary inspector informed Commissioner Glenn that he must put an end to this.
But the ducks are protected by state and federal law.
He cannot shoot them or trap them without having Game Warden Lurton Holdman handing him a ticket.
The state inspector had a ready answer to that by quacky!
He said the reservoirs should be covered.
Commissioner Glenn began to figure the size of the roof and its cost, and whether it would become a roosting place for pigeons, swallows and sparrows and a runway for squirrels, chipmunks and packrats.
He has also given some thought to placing a city employe or two out there with slingshots to scare the ducks away, but the ducks are early risers and do not knock off for lunch.
It would take two shifts of men to handle the job properly.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 7, 1973: Recapture of one of two Colorado State Reformatory escapees who got away from the institution last Saturday came in the course of an armed robbery attempt.
Denver police nabbed John H. Clay of Denver and a 17-year-old youth. A third man escaped.
Still at large is Tyrone Long. The pair made good their escape by hiding under some milk cans which were on the reformatory truck.
They were believed to have been assisted by friends who had visited the reformatory earlier.
One alleged accomplice in the escape will be charged, authorities say.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 9, 1998: Upholding the fundamental right of Salida citizens to stand and walk about in public places, District Judge Kenneth Plotz has deemed the city’s anti-loitering law unconstitutional.
“It is void not only because it violates a fundamental right in our federal and state constitutions, it is void because it is vague,” Plotz wrote in a ruling issued Thursday night.
“It is unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In finding the controversial ordinance invalid, Plotz upheld Municipal Judge William Alderton’s judgment overturning the law.
Plotz ruled the anti-loitering ordinance is not only unconstitutional, but allows law enforcement arbitrary and discriminatory discretion.
Plotz further found that no compelling safety concern exists to justify the ordinance.
