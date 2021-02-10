140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1881: Ira King is running opposition to Roller and Twitchell in the undertaking business. While in town the other day with his team, Hartzell asked him to haul a couple of dead cats away.
He said he would not, and some person or persons put the animals in a gunny sack and threw them in his wagon.
When he got ready for home he saw the gunny sack but did not examine, supposed it was all right. Play even on the boys, Mr. K.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 11, 1921: While the family was away Friday afternoon, a fire caused by an overheated furnace did considerable damage at the home of R.J. Pendergrast on F street. The floor of the dining room was burned, letting the furniture fall into the basement. Smoke entered the heater pipes and filled every room with smoke and soot, doing serious injury to furniture.
The furnace was cleaned a few days ago and when a fire was put into it, it generated more than ordinary heat. Mrs. Pendergrast was down town shopping. Neighbors saw the smoke issuing from the house and called Mr. Pendergrast, who is cashier of the Commercial National bank. He summoned the fire department.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 7, 1946: President Truman said today he saw little likelihood that this country would have to return to meat rationing in the food conservation program to avoid starvation abroad.
But President Truman told his new conference the country should take such a step if it becomes necessary to keep between 10,000,000 and 15,000,000 people in other lands from starving.
The president said the world food situation is so critical that this government felt it was absolutely necessary to take all possible measures to prevent widespread starvation.
This is why President Truman yesterday outlined a nine-point conservation program for Americans, calling for simpler diets – including “gray” bread and less beer and whiskey.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1971: Salida city council representatives contracted Tuesday with Frank Carter, past manager of Alert Ambulance, for county ambulance service from Tuesday through March 1, according to council member Richard Lane.
The city will pay Salida Ambulance, to be owned by Carter, $725 for the month’s service, Lane said. The county and Salida Hospital will reimburse the city $325 and $225 respectively for the ambulance service.
City council is scheduled to decide March 1 whether to extend the agreement through Feb. 1, 1972.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 9, 1996: The Salida Police Department followed a lead that failed to pan out in the bomb scare at the post office on D Street Tuesday night.
“We contacted some people this afternoon, regarding certain evidence found at the scene Wednesday morning, but it didn’t pan out. Now, we’ll send it off to the Postmaster General, who will probably involve the FBI,” said Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs.
Earlier Thursday, Hibbs wouldn’t say anything about the person who was implicated, or why he or she was being contacted, for fear of hindering the investigation.
“We’re going to talk to this one person, Hibbs said. “We think the item could be tied to this certain person, but I didn’t want to say anything at this time so that we can keep the element of surprise.”
