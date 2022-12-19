140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: Mr. Albert Hughes now has charge of the New York house during the night shift.
Albert is an old hotel man and knows just how to conduct the business to make the travelling public happy.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 22, 1922: Four thousand people attended the Municipal Christmas tree celebration at Alpine park last night and expressed their delight with the beautifully decorated tree, the excellent program and the unique float on which Santa Claus arrived with his reindeer and his cutter sleigh and banked all around with bags of candy and apples for the children.
The prayer by Captain Shulze of the Salvation Army was timely and the eloquent appeal for community spirit.
The band and the organ and vocal music were excellent.
The brief speech by Professor Jones on the “Christmas Spirit” was a real oration.
The committee did wonderful work and but for their willingness and their teamwork the celebration could not have been the big success that it proved to be.
Santa Claus had 150 packages left out of nearly 2,100 and these will go today to the children who were reported as unable to come on account of illness.
Some also will be sent to the county farm.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 15, 1947: Joe Arellano of Florence was fined $50 in police court this morning on a charge of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
His license was sent to Denver for suggested suspension.
The police reported that at 11:30 o’clock Saturday night he went off the oil paving near the Ocean to Ocean Camp, skidded 250 feet, broke off a telephone pole at its base and hit the billboard on East First street.
He was arrested Sunday.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1972: Harold K. Porter, 21, of Buena Vista, traveling southbound on Colorado 285, nine miles north of Poncha Springs, struck and injured a horse belonging to Ernest A. Ehmann this morning.
The horse’s right front leg was broken, according to Colorado State Patrolman J.F. Akin.
Porter was not injured.
Akin estimated damage to Porter’s 1959 Pontiac at $150.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1997: The number of merchants who call downtown Salida home ballooned as of Dec. 2.
That day, Fabulous Finds opened its doors at 243 F St.
The emporium, owned by the Lyles (Sandy and Mike) and the Maltbys (Dea and Dan), sells everything from antiques to clothing and artwork.
“With so many creative people here in Chaffee County, we felt there was a real need for a place like this,” said Dea Maltby. “This store is totally made up of people from this community.
The need Maltby spoke of is evident by the response from merchants.
Fabulous Finds completely filled its front half in just one week, according to Maltby.
The back portion of the building will open after Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.