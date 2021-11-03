140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: Several days ago a trunk that had been broken open was found near the bank of the river a few rods above the depot.
Among the traps found in the trunk were an old pair of very large shoes, some old clothes, two Testaments, a spelling book and a husking peg.
One of the Testaments was written on the flyleaf “Mr. John Bailey, Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania state, Lenox Township.” The other has the name “John D. Corbin, Bradford County, Pennsylvania” written on one flyleaf and on one of the other blank leaves is a stanza or two of poetry signed by Rebecca Stewart.
The name of Alan Stewart is also in the book. Whose goods they are or where they come from we cannot tell.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1921: Henry Matlock and engineer Bart Copeland, both of Salida, have taken a lease on the H.D. Spencer ranch on Little River, formerly the Coombs place, and are preparing to drill for oil.
They expect to strike the oil sands at a depth of a few hundred feet. They have already begun digging a well for water to supply the engine and their drilling outfit will soon be here.
They have taken an oil lease on thirty acres adjoining the Spencer place.
This is the first time that any attempt has been made to drill for oil in the Salida District.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1946: According to figures released today by the superintendent’s office, the Salida schools at the end of the first quarter are predominantly masculine as three of the four schools have more boys than girls enrolled.
The figures are: Senior High, boys 193, girls 179, total 372; Junior High, boys 78, girls 70, total 148; Longfellow, boys 120, girls 127, total 247; McCray, boys 124, girls 97, total 221; total boys 515, girls 473, total 988.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1971: The subject of snow removal from streets and sidewalks and Salida took an hour and a half at city council Monday night.
The final decision was to get more information about snow removal equipment and to remind the public of the city ordinance requiring that sidewalks be cleared off after a storm.
The ordinance provides that occupants of the building, or the owner, if the building is vacant, will clean off sidewalks within four hours after a storm.
The hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. are exempt.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 1, 1996: Earlier this week Kesner Junior High students held a mock election, and if its results are any indication of how the students’ parents will vote, it looks like some races will be very close.
The results from Wayne Spencer’s eighth-grade classes were all that were available at press time Thursday.
In the presidential race, amongst those students, Bill Clinton received 44 votes, while Bob Dole received 33. Reform Party candidate Ross Perot received 23 votes.
For U.S. senator, the students voted for Democrat Tom Strickland 46 times, while Republican Wayne Allard received 31 votes.
The students chose Republican Scott McInnis for representative to the 105th U.S. Congress for District 3. He received 44 votes. Democrat Albert Gudule received 21 votes.
