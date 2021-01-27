140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1881: Chaffee County will surely make another step forward during the present year.
A number of the most promising mining properties will be further developed, additional capital will be invested in all our camps, mills will be erected at this and other points in the county, towns will grow into cities and railroads will be constructed to every camp in the county.
The man who does not think that we have a bright future before us must be wanting in discernment and faith.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 28, 1921: A very enjoyable social was given by the members of the Presbyterian Guild Thursday evening at the assembly hall, the invited guests being the members and congregation of the church.
The young people had charge of the program, Miss Catherine Panton acting as chairman of the committee. The following members were greatly enjoyed:
Piano solo, Miss Evelyn Bush.
Vocal solos, Harvey Hampson.
Viola solo, Harold Forde.
Vocal solos, Miss Catherine Parker.
There was a good crown present who enjoyed a social hour at the close of the program and light refreshments were served.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 29, 1946: An army recruiting station will be permanently established in Salida on Monday, Feb. 4, with Sgt. L.C. Hawkinson in charge. The station will be in the office of the selective service board, 210 F. street.
The army is seeking enlistments by eligible young men between the ages of 17 and 35 inclusive, and is offering many opportunities.
Sgt. Hawkinson is a veteran with plenty of battle experience. He is in the air corps. He invites young men to drop in for a chat. Master Sgt. F.D. Jaynes accompanied Sgt. Hawkinson to Salida today to complete arrangements for opening the station.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1971: A number of automobiles along Poncha Boulevard appeared this morning to be the subject of vandalism, and even two police cars parked at the courthouse did not escape damage.
The sheriff’s office said its 1968 Buick left rear and left front tires had been punctured with a sharp instrument, apparently an ice pick. City police reported their 1968 Buick’s two left side tires were also punctured.
A reporter observed flat tires on cars parked at Ted Jacob’s, Dr. Ernest Romero’s, Jimmy McCormick’s and KVRH, all along Poncha Boulevard.
City police reported that the Mobil station at 3rd and G Sts. was vandalized. Irvin Sanders, owner of the Mobil station, reported to police at 8:20 a.m. today that three gas hoses had been cut during the night, estimated value was $45.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1996: Monarch Ski Area was forced to close early Sunday afternoon due to high winds which caused unsafe conditions and poor visibility on the slopes.
The winds, which gusted to speeds of 55 and 60 mph, forced the shutdown of the Breezeway lift shortly after the slopes opened for the day, and each of the other lifts was eventually shut down as the day went on. All four lifts were down by 11:30 a.m.
