140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1882: Mr. George Sheehey, engineer on the Denver and Rio Grande, has just returned from Sigel mountain camp, Quartz creek, Gunnison county, where he has mining interests.
He brought samples of ore from the Broadus lode, owned by C.C. Broadus, George Sheehey, A.W. Jones and F. Lockwood.
This mine is situated at timberline on Sigel mountain and is distant from Pitkin some five or six miles.
It is within three-fourths of a mile of a good wagon road and is only about two and one-half miles from Y station on the Denver, South Park and Pacific railroad, which road will be open and ready for business in a short time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 12, 1922: Mt. Ouray, one of the best known peaks in the vicinity of Salida, will be climbed by a party of young ladies some time this summer when climate conditions are favorable.
This peak, 14,163 feet in height, was named after Chief Ouray of the Ute Indians, a life-long friend of the whites, and very appropriately the sharp peak just to the north was named after his wife Chipeta.
It is readily reached after two hours’ climb from Marshall Pass over a fair trail.
Ranger Cuenin intends to go over the trail as soon as weather conditions permit and put it in good condition.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 12, 1947: The Chaffee county Fish and Game Club started cleaning the Poor Farm ponds Sunday and, what with rain, snow, hail, sunshine and “kids,” they really had a swell time.
The ponds were started draining at 7:30. A slight drizzle of rain prolonged the draining somewhat. At 8 o’clock water, mud and moss were going out at a great rate, assisted by a gasoline pump and a fire hose.
At 9 o’clock Mr. Hampshire arrived with a carload of high school boys. They were sticking out all over the car and hoes, rakes, shovels and hip boots made the car look like a tree coming down the road.
Amid much yelling, the boys set to work. At 10:30 it rained and snowed, at 11 o’clock the sun came out.
At 12 o’clock the sun was still shining, ponds were nearly drained and the kids were running around with buckets and tubs gathering up stranded fish.
One two-pounder made quite a commotion as the whole gang raced around trying to catch him.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 4, 1972: An attempted burglary was reported at the Snell Lumber Company, by Russell Reich, owner-manager of the business.
Someone entered the building last night and rifled the company office, but it has not been determined if anything was stolen at this time.
Police Chief Harry Cable said that evidence indicated that the would-be burglar entered the store through an open door and hid while employees worked late stocking the shelves.
Cable stated there were no signs of a forced break-in.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1997: The body of a white adult female was found Sunday morning in Sand Lake by a fisherman, according to Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs.
The body of the woman, who is apparently a local resident, did not appear to have been in the water for a very long time, a Salida Police Department press release said.
According to Hibbs, the unidentified fisherman found the body floating face-down about 10 feet from the south bank of the lake, near the inlet.
