140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1880: Salida.
That is the Spanish word and means outlet.
This point is the outlet for the numerous mining camps over the range and on the South Arkansas river and our town is to be hereafter known as Salida.
It is an appropriate name, and is much shorter and therefore more convenient than the old name of South Arkansas.
We believe in short names and we think our people should thank Governor Hunt, who christened the town, for his kindness in giving us Salida instead of South Arkansas.
The next thing in order now is to get the name of the post office changed. We hope the Postmaster General will be kind enough to adopt Salida as the name of our office.
For the benefit of all concerned we will say that the word is pronounced Sah-lee-dah.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: All citizens of Salida who have contributed or who are willing to contribute to the fund to build a road up Mount Tenderfoot are requested by the Salida Commercial Club to attend a meeting at 8 tonight at the Elks Club to form an organization and to prepare for the commencement of work on the project.
The road will be a spiral to the top of Mount Tenderfoot and will offer a splendid view of the Valley and the mountain ranges. The grade will not exceed 6 percent and it will be easy going for automobiles.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 24, 1945: James Gallegos, whose sons Joe A. Gallegos and Joe B. Gallegos were killed in action in 1944 has received the following letter from the war department:
“I refer to your letter of June 14, 1945, requesting that your sons, T4 Abel Gallegos, Pfc. Eloyde Gallegos, Pvt. Joe L. Gallegos and Pvt. Thomas E. Gallegos, be assigned to non-hazardous duty.
The War Department is aware of the great contribution you have made to our country in the sacrifice of your two sons, Joe and Jose, who gave their lives in our nation’s struggle against those countries which imperil her safety. Because of your loss appropriate instructions are being issued to the proper military authorities to immediately assign your sons Abel, Eloyse, Joe and Thomas to non-hazardous duty for the duration of the war under the War Department ‘Non-hazardous Duty Assignment Policy.’”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1970: Two men hoped today to recover their stranded canoe in the Arkansas river.
The Chaffee County sheriff’s office reported the two men, Thomas E. Thompson of Houston, Texas and Donald Henderson of Arcadia,Calif., became stranded in their canoe in the middle of the Arkansas river yesterday.
Although the men were able to make it safely to shore, the swift current of the river prevented them from recovering their 17-foot canoe from where it sat lodged on a bar.
The sheriff’s office said they were going to return today to recover the $176 canoe.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1995: Salida’s quest for a stoplight at the Wal-Mart and U.S. 50 intersection appears to have been broadsided once more by unmet Colorado Department of Transportation promises.
After bowing to pressures form State Rep. Ken Chlouber in march, CDOT said it would put up a flashing yellow light at the intersection while it worked with city officials on getting a regular stoplight.
Now it appears the only color seen at the intersection will be amber, and that has city officials seeing red.
