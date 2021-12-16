140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1881: Yesterday evening Mister M. Mix was arrested and taken to Buena Vista on complaint of larceny sworn out by Ike Barrett of Buena Vista.
As near as we can get at the facts they are about this way: a year ago last spring Mix and Barrett went over the range after a woman who had gone through a fellow at Leadville the reward for her arrest being $40.
When the arrests had been made Barrett went to Gunnison after “Dutch Bill” the story of whose death is familiar to all our people.
The county gave Barrett funds to pay expenses, and Mix also put up.
Mix collected the $40 reward and refused to whack up with Barrett until Barrett accounted for funds he had received.
Now Barrett prosecutes on the charge of larceny.
It looks very much like a piece of spite work, for certainly Mix could not be blamed for desiring to protect himself.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1921: A party of Elks went over to the San Luis Valley Sunday and rounded up a bunch of rabbits for the Christmas baskets which the Elks will distribute.
They brought home 86 cottontails and four jack rabbits.
In the party where William Crylie, Harold Thonoff, Harry Cole, Walter Spangler, Howard Rhodes, Robert Beauregard and Jack Williamson.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 21, 1946: St. Joseph School, Salida has purchased six hand fire extinguishers from the Denver regional office of the War Assets Administration.
In a recently completed campaign to dispose of property acquired for the Office of Civilian Defence during the war, The Denver WAA office sold more than 2,000 hand fire extinguishers, 190 steel litters and 570 first aid kits to hospitals, state homes, health institutions, schools and public libraries.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 20, 1971: Chaffee County Commissioners have named Mrs. Pat Ford and Mrs. Judy Spencer as Chaffee County Public Health nurses.
Mrs. Ford will cover the Buena Vista area and Mrs. Spencer will be in charge of Salida.
Mrs. Ford has a B.S. From San Jose State College in California and Mrs. Spencer is a 1967 graduate of St Joseph Hospital of Nursing in Denver.
Mrs. Ford also has several years experience as a public health nurse in Durango.
The women will begin their duties Jan. 3, attending orientation classes in Denver at the State Department of Public Health.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12. 27, 1996: County government’s mill levy was set Tuesday during the commissioners board meeting.
Via the mill levy, county government assesses taxes for operating costs, based upon each dollar of total valuation for all taxable property within the county in 1996.
The county’s total mill levy is 12.086.
The levy set Tuesday represents only county government’s portion of the total mill levy that will be assessed to property owners in the county during the 1997 budget year.
