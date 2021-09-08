140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: It is stated that the people of Buena Vista have really gone to work in earnest to raise that $5,000 promised by them for the courthouse. If they owned the land the company will put up the $10,000 pledged. We don’t know but we would consent to let it be used toward building a courthouse.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 6, 1921: The Reverend Q.W. Brakebill, in making his report to the state conference in Denver, was able to say that the Methodist Church of Salida has increased its membership during his two years of pastorate and that the congregation is in better financial condition than ever before.
The activities of the church have increased in all departments.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 3, 1946: Robert T. O’Haver stated today that the success of the free barbecue last Thursday was brought about by the conscientious efforts of all those who gave him such excellent assistance, and he wishes to extend his thanks to them.
He wants to thank particularly representative Frank Fehling for the donation of the steer and officer Scott of the State Reformatory for supervising the cooking of the meat and the making of the gravy as well as bringing a detail of men to serve the food.
Joe Martellaro donated the cabbage and should receive the thanks of all the members of the VFW as well as those of the community-at-large.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1971: Old Goats preparing for the upcoming Wadi game-time for Goats from across the nation Sept. 11-12 gathered Wednesday afternoon to kill a young yearling bull near Garfield for their annual feast.
Goats called themselves an international sportsmanship and conservation organization.
Tony Kolbeck, provided his wrecker to string up the animal and Goats Ken Englert, Eddie Holman, and Louis Coutu skinned the buffalo. The robe will be tanned and the head-mounted to giveaway at next year’s Wadi.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1996: Paul Eubanks, 66, escaped injury Monday morning when he lost power in his single-engine Piper Lance aircraft at about 7:45 a.m.
Eubanks brought the plane down just short of the southeast corner of Harriet Alexander field.
Eubanks was flying from Pueblo to Gunnison to pick up another pilot when he lost power about eight miles east of Salida and began emergency procedures. The plane landed in a field adjacent to the airport, and went on through the electric deer fence that surrounds the airport.
