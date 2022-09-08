140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1882: The yard at the depot has been resurveyed for track and a general change is to take place.
Several of the side buildings will be removed and new track will be put down.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 12, 1922: Salida defeated Buena Vista to the tune of 12 to 6 in the ball game Sunday, which attracted the largest crowd seen at a game here this year.
Buena Vista had a Denver battery but the Denver pitcher was easy for Salida players.
Decker pitched for Salida with Routt behind the bat.
In the fourth inning, with the score tied, and three Salida players on bases, Keenan hit a line drive over left field, but owing to ground rules, he was allowed only a two-base hit on what was an easy home run.
Two men scored.
Keenan stole third and then stole home, making the score 8 to 4 in favor of Salida.
There was a large delegation from Buena Vista and the fans were enthusiastic.
Buena Vista made numerous errors during the game.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 11, 1947: Paul Penner had a narrow escape Sunday when he pulled on a corncob stuck in the earth near Mount Princeton.
It was a coyote cyanide gun. The gun exploded and slightly burned Mr. Penner’s hand.
State Game Warden Lurton Holman located the empty gun today.
Mr. Holman said that if the explosion had drawn blood it would have killed Mr. Penner in a few minutes.
Several people have been injured by these guns in the state.
The gun consists of a pipe in which there is a 38-long rifle shell loaded with cyanide.
Mr. Holman thinks the gun was planted by a trapper. There was no sign near it.
Mr. Holman urges the public not to touch the devices but to report to him.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1972: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lyons of Peoria, Illinois, have joined Mr. and Mrs. William Chapel of the Salida area in reopening the restaurant in the old Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs.
The restaurant opened this past weekend for business although Mrs. Lyons reported “we still have some things to do.”
The building is a landmark in the area, dating back to 1873.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 8, 1997: In the end there may have been too many holes in John Roberts’ self-defense argument.
After deliberating for more than nine hours, a jury found Roberts, 38, guilty of second-degree murder with provoked passion and of carrying a concealed weapon.
Roberts was accused of killing 41-year-old David Martinez of Salida on Feb. 5, near the Arkansas River’s FIBArk boat ramp.
