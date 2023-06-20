140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 23, 1883: J.J. Moody has accrued the agency for Chaffee and Saguache counties of the lime manufactured at Howard station a few miles below Salida.
This lime is claimed to be superior to that found elsewhere in the State.
Builders will find it to their advantage to call on Mr. Moody, corner of G and Second streets, Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 15, 1923: One of Salida’s assets is the drive around Tenderfoot mountain.
The road is not all that it should be or could be.
This fact is realized by a number of our citizens, among whom are I.W. Haight, H.J. Foulk, O.L. Johnson, Wm. Smead and George Wenz, who have been putting in some hard licks on the road the past days.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 18, 1948: Instead of a street dance this year the Veterans of Foreign Wars will sponsor a grand ball July 3, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the newly redecorated Costello Ballroom, William Elliot, Senior Vice Commander of the local post, announced today, in urging Salidans to attend the crowning event of the first day of Shavano Days of ’49.
Referring to beard growing, John Vos, post commander of the V.F.W. says that an amazingly fine crop of walking spinach is sprouting all over Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 20, 1973: Sam DeLeo, Salida businessman who has long taken an active role in various civic affairs, has been named an honorary life member of Elks Lodge No. 808.
Members of the fraternal organization voted unanimously last evening for a resolution bestowing the honor of DeLeo.
Wording of the resolution is:
Whereas, Brother Sam DeLeo of 440 West First St, Salida, Colorado, has served Salida Lodge No. 808 as Exalted Ruler in the lodge year 1958-59, and was thereafter appointed District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for Colorado Mountain in 1963-64; served seven years as trustee of the Colorado State Elks Association; has unselfishly devoted many hours of his time and talents in coaching ritualistic teams of 808; has consistently extolled the principles of the order and exemplified them by his own personal conduct and because of his unselfish devotion to both No. 808 and to the Elkdom, he is granted an Honorary Lifetime Membership in Salida Lodge No. 808 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America,
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1998: FIBArk’s 50th anniversary turned out to be golden for kayaker Franklin Lewis of Seattle, Wash.
Lewis, 26, won FIBArk’s 26-mile classic downriver race Saturday, crossing the finish line at the Cotopaxi Bridge in 2:17.44.
Lewis was followed by 1997 winner Nelson Oldham, 26, of Carbondale, who completed the race nearly 40 seconds behind Lewis at 2:18.23.
Four-time winner Andy Corra of Durango placed third, covering the distance in 2:18.31.
Sixty-six boats, divided into 13 classes, participated in the longest kayak race in North America, running from Salida to Cotopaxi.
