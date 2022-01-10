140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1882: Mister J. W. Fisher, who paid Gunnison City a visit this week, says Salida is far ahead of that place for both business and pleasure.
Business is not so pushing over there as it was, and it is too cold to be very pleasant.
The mercury stands about 30 degrees below zero every morning.
Salida is the most favored spot on God’s green earth.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 17, 1922: Clarence Hopp thought it would be a good joke on two of his friends to announce that he was married when he went to Denver to visit a young lady acquaintance.
He passed the cigars and told his friends about the marriage even to the details of the romance.
A week later he was receiving letters of congratulation from Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Louisiana, where he formerly lived.
His “bride” did not arrive on scheduled time but he had a telegram signed “your wife” which explains that she could not come till January 15.
The Denver newspapers heard of it on January 14 and Mr. Hopp admitted it was a hoax.
He said the girl, who lives in Denver, helped him play the joke.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 15, 1947: The police received a report yesterday that Tom Mulvaney nearly hit a child while driving his truck on East First Street.
They are trying to find some way of giving Mr. Mulvaney a commendation instead of a ticket.
A boy, about 6 years old, was standing on the curbing at the corner of First and D streets when Mr. Mulvaney came along with his truck, driving at safe speed.
Suddenly the child darted into the street without looking when the heavy truck was about twelve feet away.
Mr. Mulvaney did an expert job of making an emergency stop.
The child was only a foot ahead when the truck came to a stop.
It was the difference of less than a second between a serious accident and safety.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1972: Facilities continue to improve for the Chaffee County Welfare Department with the recent move to the Sherman office building at First and G streets.
Dave Sommerhauser, director of the department, remarked that the previous office was about half the size of the new location. He noted further, however, that prior to the E Street address, the welfare department had only one room at the county courthouse.
Sommerhauser said that he now has seven rooms and about 1,800 square feet of space.
The increase in size allows more privacy and storage space for the eight people he has working with him.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1997: In what is certainly an exception to the recent rule, a survey taken of 77 residents in St. Elmo indicates most do not wish the county to do any additional plowing in their area.
Chaffee County commissioners recently were asked to plow CR 294 for some residents in the area.
The road is also very popular for snowmobiling, and the board was also asked not to do any additional plowing in the area.
The county sent a questionnaire to 77 property owners in the area and received 74 back, County Administrator Tom Hale said Monday during the commissioners’ work session.
Thirty-four residents were against additional plowing, and 17 were in favor of plowing on CR 294.
