140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: The railroad boys are happy because the D.&R.G. railroad pay car will be here to-morrow.
There will be between forty and fifty thousand dollars disbursed here, and that amount, we are assured, will be largely increased in a few months.
This is a substantial backing to a town’s solid prosperity.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1923: J.A. Garrett, night switchman, narrowly escaped death at 12:00 o’clock Monday night, when he fell off a moving box car.
He was severely bruised and shaken up, but no bones were broken.
He was setting the brakes on a freight train, when one of the brake beams broke, letting him fall head first to the ground.
His head missed a piece of iron by only a few inches, which would have caused instant death had he struck it.
Mr. Garrett was picked up by fellow workmen.
He was taken to the hospital for examination, but was able to return to his home the same night.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 19, 1948: All previous records were broken by this past fiscal year’s returns of $182,501 to be shared by 42 Colorado counties from receipts accruing from use of national forest resources within their boundaries.
The 1947 dividend exceeds that of last year by almost 25 percent, according to W.W. Crawford, fiscal agent for the Rocky Mountain region, U.S. Forest Service.
Bulk of the returns were received from timber sales; the remainder from grazing fees, land use and power.
Chaffee County received $2,475.56.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1973: George A. Jones of Salida parked his 1968 Chevrolet on the east side of Oxfords grocery store and set the emergency brake at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.
In Jones’ absence the brake failed, releasing the auto to roll backwards into the Sears Store at 224 W. Rainbow Blvd.
Damage to the building was estimated by Salida Police at $100 and damage to the vehicle was listed at $20.
Police did not issue Jones a ticket.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1998: Late Sunday, search and rescue volunteers found snowboarder Charles Martin, 21, stranded in an area known as Monarch Park, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
In darkness, rescuers used snowshoes, skis and snowmobiles to locate the missing man, who is reportedly from Georgia.
Martin and companion Travis Groth, 20, both students at Western State College in Gunnison, were snowboarding the Monarch Park area early Sunday morning.
“They went up to the radio towers and traversed eastward down the hill,” according to CCSO. “When they reached the bottom, they started hiking back up the trail.”
At some point, officials said, Martin started shivering and appeared to be delirious. He was too weak to climb back up the hill.
“Groth decided to hike up to the road to get help,” according to CCSO.
